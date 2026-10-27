One Interesting Question Arising After Duke Basketball Preseason Games

Duke is probably walking into the 2026-27 college basketball season with the most momentum of any team in the country.

The Blue Devils looked completely dominant through their first two preseason games, defeating Belmont 102-62 and No. 8 Tennessee 103-64. They capped it off with a 90-84 exhibition win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Jon Scheyer's club has depth, length, and talent everywhere. One of the most interesting things about this team is that, regardless of its substitutions, it rarely has to sacrifice any of its defining traits, such as shooting, physicality, length, or defensive switchability.

After three preseason contests, one interesting question has arisen ahead of the regular season.

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) with the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Keanu Dawes (8) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does It Really Matter Who Starts at Point Guard?

Throughout the offseason, there haven't been many starting spot "battles" heavily discussed. One was the starting four between freshmen Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams, but it seems clear at this point that Boumtje Boumtje should start. The second, and likely more prominent one, was who should start at point guard between Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer.

Over the summer and into the fall, I've maintained my stance that Foster should be the starter. That's not a knock on Boozer, but Foster's experience in big moments and proven shooting were the main drivers. With preseason competition over, I still think Foster should start alongside John Blackwell in the backcourt, but I'm not sure it matters all that much.

The Blue Devils might have the deepest and most talented backcourt in the sport heading into the season, with Blackwell, Foster, Boozer, and 5-star rookies Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard. The point guard spot was interesting to discuss; both Boozer and Foster are high-level college basketball point guards, and Rippey was the top point guard recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. But at the end of the day, there are only so many minutes to go around.

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Taylen Kinney (0) with the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine Rippey playing consistently high minutes alongside the other guys in the backcourt, but both Foster and Boozer are high-level options with experience under their belts.

Foster missed the majority of preseason competition with an ankle injury. He got on the floor against Kansas, logging two points and an assist in 15 minutes, but was understandably rusty in his first action back. As the starting point guard in Foster's absence, Boozer was fantastic.

Some of Boozer's box score numbers in exhibition and scrimmage play won't jump off the page, but he played the point guard position extremely well. Against Belmont, the Miami native went for 12 points, four rebounds, and two steals on 3-of-8 shooting. Against Tennessee, he only took one shot, but tallied six assists and five rebounds to one turnover. He notched six points and three assists against Kansas.

Boozer defended well on the perimeter and served as the team's true floor general. He took scoring opportunities when they were there, but didn't force anything. The sophomore's maturity stood out quickly, and if he's coming off the bench this season, he might be the best reserve guard in the country.

What makes Duke's backcourt scarier is how well Rippey played throughout the preseason, and he's the third PG in the pecking order. The 6'3" rookie went for a game-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 21 minutes against Tennessee and went for 11 points against Belmont. Rippey is already an elite perimeter defender and brings an instant burst off the bench.

Duke Blue Devils guard Deron Rippey Jr. (3) reacts after a basket made against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer and Co. Have Options

It's an interesting discussion, because obviously someone has to start. I still think it should be Foster, but I'm not sure how much it really matters in the grand scheme of things. All three of the Blue Devils' true point guards can be this team's starter at the one when the regular season begins and play at a very high level. Additionally, given how talented all three are, it's hard to imagine they all don't see the floor regularly.

Foster, Boozer, and Rippey have different skill sets and will have different impacts when they're running the show, but all three can play the point guard position extremely well right now. Boozer was awesome throughout the entire preseason, and we already know what we get with Foster.

We'll know on opening night which lineup makes the most sense for Scheyer and his staff, but they can't really go wrong based on how each player has performed throughout the preseason and what fans already know Foster can do.

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