Duke Pursuing Division II Transfer Portal Cornerback

Now that the 2025 college football regular season has ended and Early National Signing Day for the 2026 class has passed, programs across the country are now shifting their focus to the upcoming transfer portal window in January.

While the portal doesn't officially open for another few weeks, several players have already announced their intention to enter it, including a cornerback from Slippery Rock who Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are reportedly pursuing.

Duke Intersted in Slippery Rock Transfer Cornerback

Back in Nov, Kanye Thompson, a redshirt junior cornerback at Slippery Rock, who’s from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Thompson has been at Slippery Rock since 2022 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thompson quickly became one of the most exciting prospects in the transfer portal. Although he has only competed at the Division II level, the young cornerback is an elite athlete who also competed in track at Slippery Rock, winning six Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships, including a notable 10.13-second 100-meter dash.

After redshirting his freshman year and not getting playing time as a redshirt freshman, Thompson posted consecutive strong seasons in 2024 and 2025, with 85 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

Standout D2 Transfer DB Kanye Thompson has heard from these 31 schools since entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 85 Tackles, 13 PBU & 4 FF in his time at Slippery Rock



Runs track as well, posting 100M times in the 10.1 range 👀https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/wxQWeGpuAf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2025

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Thompson has heard from over 30 Division I programs since entering the portal, including Duke. While the Blue Devils haven't officially extended an offer to the transfer cornerback, they have at very least contacted him and are likely actively pursuing him.

Duke's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 60th in the country, according to Rivals, and is second-to-last in the ACC. The upcoming transfer portal window will be crucial for Diaz and the Blue Devils to help round out their 2026 class, and adding a player like Thompson would be a great start.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

247Sports ranks Thompson as the No. 195 overall player in the portal and the No. 23 cornerback. At 6'0", 168 pounds, and with his elite speed, he can play on the boundary or in the slot for a Power Four program, and would be a welcome addition to Duke's defense.

It remains to be seen whether the Blue Devils will make a push for the slippery rock transfer, and just because they contacted him doesn't necessarily mean they will pursue him. However, Duke could use some help in their secondary, and Thompson is a transfer prospect worth going after for Diaz and company.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE