Duke Ranks Among Most-Watched Teams in College Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in college basketball this season — and one of the most watched.

After losing freshman stars Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach to the NBA Draft, there was little concern in Durham. The Blue Devils reloaded with another elite freshman class while retaining key contributors who have made significant jumps in their second seasons.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) interacts with his teammates during the during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Freshman standout Cameron Boozer has emerged as one of the best players in the country. Boozer is currently the betting favorite to win National Player of the Year honors, listed at -3000 odds by FanDuel. He is averaging a double-double with 22.8 points per game (fourth nationally) and 10 rebounds, both team highs. Boozer also leads Duke in assists (3.9) and steals (1.7), showcasing his all-around impact.

Sophomores Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba have also stepped into larger roles after coming off the bench as freshmen. Evans is second on the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game, while Ngongba ranks third at 10 points per contest. Their development has helped Duke maintain its status as a national powerhouse.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the h2 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That success has translated directly to television ratings.

According to Nick Schultz of On3, Duke is the most-watched team in college basketball this season. Schultz, who serves as a national news desk writer and oversees the On3 NIL & Sports Business Newsletter, compiled data from multiple networks including ABC, CBS, The CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, USA, truTV, and TNT.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke tops a list that also features Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, Purdue Boilermakers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Why Duke Is No. 1

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke played in two of the three most-watched college basketball games of the season.

The Blue Devils’ Thanksgiving win over Arkansas at the United Center drew 6.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of the year. Duke’s loss to North Carolina — decided on a buzzer-beater by Seth Trimble — ranks third with 3.5 million viewers on ESPN.

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As Schultz noted:

“Duke’s top game was a Thanksgiving win over Arkansas in front of 6.8 million viewers, and the Blue Devils’ loss to North Carolina ranks No. 3 on the year with 3.5 million viewers on ESPN. That made it ESPN’s most-watched men’s college basketball game in four years as the Tar Heels got the victory in Chapel Hill.”

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The rivalry, star power, and national stakes have made Duke must-watch television.

Duke’s dominance this season extends beyond the box score. Behind Cameron Boozer’s emergence as a national superstar and the continued growth of key returners, the Blue Devils have combined elite performance with massive national appeal. Whether it’s marquee holiday matchups or rivalry showdowns, Duke continues to draw the biggest audiences in college basketball — proving that success on the court and success in the ratings often go hand in hand.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE , and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE .