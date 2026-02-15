Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Against Clemson

In a competitive game on the road against Pitt on Tuesday night, Duke would find a way to win in the final minutes of the game to win, 70-54. Isaiah Evans would lead the Blue Devils with 21 points on a very impressive 8-for-10 shooting from the field and an even more impressive 4-for-5 from 3-point range. On Saturday afternoon, the Blue Devils returned home to take on the 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers, who were looking to get back on track after an upset home loss to Virginia Tech.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the Blue Devils' top 20 matchup.

First Half

After missing the game against Pitt due to injury, Patrick Ngongba II would be in the starting lineup. However he wouldn't see the court much, picking up two early fouls.

🔥 Clemson Forward RJ Godfrey knocks down 1 of 2 at the line — Duke Forward Patrick Ngongba II put him there and that’s careless 🧱 discipline matters. Score now Clemson 3️⃣ | Duke 5️⃣ and Duke must stop gifting points. Lock in immediately. #ACC #DukeNation — SportsNova (@SportsNova36) February 14, 2026

At the second TV timeout, Duke would settle for 3-point shots, going 4-for-14 from 3-point range. While Duke was ahead, it was a 20-18 score, with Clemson still in the game.

Duke shooting more threes than anyone would like, but Clemson isn’t giving them much choice. They are dropping everyone into the paint. — Hoops at Duke (@Hoopsatduke) February 14, 2026

Duke's defense would play exceptionally well late into the first half, holding the Tigers to just two points for four minutes.

Clemson getting suffocated by this Duke defense, but when that wall finally breaks, it looks like they’re in shock and just put up bad shots. Not a recipe for success, but somehow only down 5 points a couple seconds before the half. — Next Gen Tigers (@NextGenTigers) February 14, 2026

In the final minutes of the first half, Duke would lead the Tigers, 31-26. While that was one of the lowest points scored for the Blue Devils in the first half this year, they had played amazing defense.

Duke up 31-26 at halftime. Pretty much played the whole half without Pat. Gotta step up on offense the second half, defense has been solid! Lock in 👿 — Kaitlin Tomassoni (@ktomassoni1) February 14, 2026

Second Half

Duke's first half defense would carry over into the second half, turning defense into offense and holding the Tigers to zero points through the first three minutes of the second half.

Duke’s defense has locked Clemson down, forcing multiple end-of-shot clock mistakes for the Tigers. Clemson seems to be content ignoring the post as well.



The renewed commitment on the defensive end will determine how far this team goes over the next few weeks. — Section 17 Media (@Section17Media) February 14, 2026

Cameron Boozer started to wake up, scoring eight straight points for the Blue Devils with 13 minutes left into the second half.

Okay Cameron Boozer I like what I see now.. — Ty (@tymilly_1) February 14, 2026

At that point, Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Cameron BOOZER !!!👊💪 — Dave Sned (@snedsports2479) February 14, 2026

Duke continued to play amazing defense against Clemson, holding the Tigers to just seven points at the second TV timeout.

Let's Go Duke! 😈 — 𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐘 (@SlimShadii_23) February 14, 2026

Clemson would then go on a 7-0 run and get back into the game with 10 minutes left in the game.

Lmfao like clockwork Duke gives up a 7-0 run instead of putting it away. — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) February 14, 2026

During the first half, Duke's three point shooting was subpar and kept Clemson in the game. In the second half, the 3-point shooting improved, as the Blue Devils were then 10-for-24 from three for the game, and Isaiah Evans was having another impressive shooting day, going 4-for-6 from three with eight minutes to go.

Duke 3 Point shooting 📈📈📈 — … (@BucketsByBagley) February 14, 2026

Duke's defense would continue to dominate the Clemson offense, which had become very stagnant and with Duke taking full advantage.

The presence of Ngongba in the lineup elevates Duke so much — Defensive Devils (@DefensiveDevils) February 14, 2026

This Duke team so elite defensively man it’s special — 1/2 Man, 1/2 Amazin' (@_JoshAlston) February 14, 2026

Duke would win with a final score of 67-54. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans would lead the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively, shooting a combined 6-for-13 from 3-point range.

Great 16 minutes of basketball by Duke in the 2nd half. They let up big time those last 4 minutes. Big win still — stephen (@Shrimp_Pimp1206) February 14, 2026

