Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Against Clemson

In a competitive game on the road against Pitt on Tuesday night, Duke would find a way to win in the final minutes of the game to win, 70-54. Isaiah Evans would lead the Blue Devils with 21 points on a very impressive 8-for-10 shooting from the field and an even more impressive 4-for-5 from 3-point range. On Saturday afternoon, the Blue Devils returned home to take on the 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers, who were looking to get back on track after an upset home loss to Virginia Tech.
Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the Blue Devils' top 20 matchup.
First Half
After missing the game against Pitt due to injury, Patrick Ngongba II would be in the starting lineup. However he wouldn't see the court much, picking up two early fouls.
At the second TV timeout, Duke would settle for 3-point shots, going 4-for-14 from 3-point range. While Duke was ahead, it was a 20-18 score, with Clemson still in the game.
Duke's defense would play exceptionally well late into the first half, holding the Tigers to just two points for four minutes.
In the final minutes of the first half, Duke would lead the Tigers, 31-26. While that was one of the lowest points scored for the Blue Devils in the first half this year, they had played amazing defense.
Second Half
Duke's first half defense would carry over into the second half, turning defense into offense and holding the Tigers to zero points through the first three minutes of the second half.
Cameron Boozer started to wake up, scoring eight straight points for the Blue Devils with 13 minutes left into the second half.
At that point, Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
Duke continued to play amazing defense against Clemson, holding the Tigers to just seven points at the second TV timeout.
Clemson would then go on a 7-0 run and get back into the game with 10 minutes left in the game.
During the first half, Duke's three point shooting was subpar and kept Clemson in the game. In the second half, the 3-point shooting improved, as the Blue Devils were then 10-for-24 from three for the game, and Isaiah Evans was having another impressive shooting day, going 4-for-6 from three with eight minutes to go.
Duke's defense would continue to dominate the Clemson offense, which had become very stagnant and with Duke taking full advantage.
Duke would win with a final score of 67-54. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans would lead the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively, shooting a combined 6-for-13 from 3-point range.
