Rested Blue Devils Prepare for Wake Forest

Duke basketball turned in one of its most complete performances of the season on Saturday night, rolling past Stanford with an emphatic 80–50 victory.

Against the Cardinal, it was the Cameron Boozer show once again. The freshman forward recorded a dominant 30-point, 14-rebound double-double while shooting an efficient 12-of-17 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Boozer controlled the game on both ends, overwhelming Stanford’s frontcourt with his size, skill, and energy.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Boozer received strong offensive support from Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba, both of whom scored in double figures. Evans finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and just 1-of-2 from three-point range—his lowest number of three-point attempts this season. Ngongba added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and made his presence felt defensively as well, tallying two steals and a block.

What separated this performance from Duke’s previous outings, however, was the Blue Devils’ fast start and elite defensive execution. Duke jumped on Stanford early and never let up, particularly against Cardinal freshman guard Ebuka Okorie, one of the nation’s top scorers entering the game at 22 points per contest.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts during a stoppage in the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The unsung hero of the night was Dame Sarr. While Sarr finished with just three points on two shot attempts, his on-ball defense against Okorie was outstanding. Sarr’s physicality and discipline disrupted Okorie throughout the game, holding him to just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting with four turnovers—by far the worst performance of his young career.

With the west coast trip now complete, Duke returns home for a full week of rest before hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates his basket against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Scouting Wake Forest

Wake Forest has endured an up-and-down season thus far. Over its last six games, the Demon Deacons have dropped four and currently sit at 11–7 overall and 2–3 in ACC play.

Head coach Steve Forbes is now in his sixth season at Wake Forest, entering the year with increased pressure surrounding the program. While Forbes has yet to post a losing season, he has also been unable to guide the Demon Deacons to an NCAA Tournament appearance, leaving his long-term job security uncertain.

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes reacts to a play during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On the court, Wake Forest is led by sophomore guard Juke Harris, who paces the team in scoring at 20.1 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 33% from three-point range. Harris also contributes on the glass, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.

In Wake Forest’s most recent win over Florida State, the Demon Deacons showed resilience, erasing an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes. Senior Nate Calmese led the way with 18 points on 8-of-19 shooting while also recording a team-high four steals against the Seminoles.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) battles for position against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Duke’s dominant win over Stanford showcased the ceiling this team is capable of reaching when its defense is locked in and its stars are playing confidently. With Cameron Boozer continuing to emerge as one of the ACC’s premier players and role players like Dame Sarr making crucial defensive impacts, the Blue Devils appear well-positioned heading into their matchup with Wake Forest. As Duke settles back into Cameron Indoor Stadium, the focus will be on maintaining this level of intensity against a Demon Deacons team fighting to stay relevant in the ACC race.

