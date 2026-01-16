After Dominant Win, Duke Remains in Bay for Red-Hot Stanford
In this story:
Duke basketball opened its West Coast road trip with an impressive 71–56 victory over the California Golden Bears.
Once again, freshman Cameron Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils, recording another dominant double-double. Boozer finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field while adding 13 rebounds, continuing his stellar freshman campaign.
Only two other Blue Devils reached double figures in scoring. Sophomore Isaiah Evans, despite an inefficient shooting night (6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-13 from three-point range), still contributed 17 points and added three blocks on the defensive end. Off the bench, freshman Nikolas Khamenia chipped in 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
While Duke’s offense was steady, the story of the night was its defense—particularly in the second half. The Blue Devils clamped down after halftime, holding Cal to just seven made field goals in the final 20 minutes. The Golden Bears shot 31.8 percent from the floor and just 1-of-8 from three-point range in the second half.
Duke outscored Cal 34–26 after the break and forced 11 turnovers that resulted in 20 points, turning defensive pressure into easy offense.
By the end of the game, Cal’s two leading scorers were largely neutralized. Sophomore Justin Pippen was limited to 10 points, while Dai Dai Ames—one of the ACC’s top scorers—was held to just eight. Together, Pippen and Ames shot a combined 5-of-22 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.
The Blue Devils delivered a complete performance against Cal, but they will need to replicate that effort against a Stanford team coming off a marquee upset.
Scouting Stanford
Stanford enters the matchup fresh off a statement 95–90 victory over No. 14 North Carolina.
Freshman guard Okorie Ebuka has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season. A three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Ebuka has played well beyond expectations and has quickly become a national scoring threat.
Ebuka ranks fifth nationally in points per game at 22.9 while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three-point range. Against the Tar Heels, he delivered a career performance, scoring a career-high 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added a career-high nine assists.
Stanford received strong support around Ebuka as well. Senior Jeremy Dent-Smith and junior Ryan Agarwal each scored 20 points, combining to shoot an efficient 14-of-19 from the field and an eye-opening 11-of-16 from three-point range.
Duke couldn’t have asked for a better start to its West Coast trip, but the challenge intensifies against a Stanford team brimming with confidence and offensive firepower. With Cameron Boozer continuing to anchor the Blue Devils and Duke’s defense showing it can shut down elite scorers, the matchup sets up as a true test of discipline and execution. If Duke can once again control the glass and defend at a high level, it will have a strong opportunity to leave the West Coast with another statement win.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.