After Dominant Win, Duke Remains in Bay for Red-Hot Stanford

Duke basketball opened its West Coast road trip with an impressive 71–56 victory over the California Golden Bears.

Once again, freshman Cameron Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils, recording another dominant double-double. Boozer finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field while adding 13 rebounds, continuing his stellar freshman campaign.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after dunking the basketball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Only two other Blue Devils reached double figures in scoring. Sophomore Isaiah Evans, despite an inefficient shooting night (6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-13 from three-point range), still contributed 17 points and added three blocks on the defensive end. Off the bench, freshman Nikolas Khamenia chipped in 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

While Duke’s offense was steady, the story of the night was its defense—particularly in the second half. The Blue Devils clamped down after halftime, holding Cal to just seven made field goals in the final 20 minutes. The Golden Bears shot 31.8 percent from the floor and just 1-of-8 from three-point range in the second half.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) and guard Darren Harris (8) react to a three-pointer by Cayden Boozer (not pictured) during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke outscored Cal 34–26 after the break and forced 11 turnovers that resulted in 20 points, turning defensive pressure into easy offense.

By the end of the game, Cal’s two leading scorers were largely neutralized. Sophomore Justin Pippen was limited to 10 points, while Dai Dai Ames—one of the ACC’s top scorers—was held to just eight. Together, Pippen and Ames shot a combined 5-of-22 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) drives to the basket past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils delivered a complete performance against Cal, but they will need to replicate that effort against a Stanford team coming off a marquee upset.

Scouting Stanford

Stanford enters the matchup fresh off a statement 95–90 victory over No. 14 North Carolina.

Freshman guard Okorie Ebuka has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season. A three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Ebuka has played well beyond expectations and has quickly become a national scoring threat.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) celebrates a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Ebuka ranks fifth nationally in points per game at 22.9 while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three-point range. Against the Tar Heels, he delivered a career performance, scoring a career-high 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added a career-high nine assists.

Stanford received strong support around Ebuka as well. Senior Jeremy Dent-Smith and junior Ryan Agarwal each scored 20 points, combining to shoot an efficient 14-of-19 from the field and an eye-opening 11-of-16 from three-point range.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke couldn’t have asked for a better start to its West Coast trip, but the challenge intensifies against a Stanford team brimming with confidence and offensive firepower. With Cameron Boozer continuing to anchor the Blue Devils and Duke’s defense showing it can shut down elite scorers, the matchup sets up as a true test of discipline and execution. If Duke can once again control the glass and defend at a high level, it will have a strong opportunity to leave the West Coast with another statement win.

