Duke Schedules Visit With Transfer DB

Duke football has officially begun its offseason following a 42–39 victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Devils capped off a memorable year with a 9–5 record, a bowl win, and a statement victory over No. 19 Virginia to claim the ACC Championship.

Now, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will shift their focus to the transfer portal, looking to replace departing players and reinforce the roster in hopes of competing for a back-to-back ACC title. So far, seven Duke players have entered the portal, prompting the Blue Devils to actively explore outside additions.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Diaz has already begun evaluating portal prospects, and Duke has secured a visit from one potential defensive addition.

Redshirt senior safety Lyrik Rawls, a 6-foot-1 defensive back from the University of Kansas, is scheduled to visit Duke on January 8–9. Rawls has also lined up visits with Arizona State (January 4–5), the same team Duke defeated in the Sun Bowl, and Clemson (January 10–11).

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scouting Lyrik Rawls

Coming out of high school, Rawls was a three-star safety in the Class of 2021, drawing interest from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, TCU, Ole Miss, and several other programs. He was ranked No. 550 nationally, the 44th safety in his class, and the 84th-ranked player in Texas.

Rawls initially committed to Oklahoma State, enrolling early and seeing limited action against Kansas and Baylor during the Big 12 Championship Game. He later took a redshirt year and did not record any statistics that season.

Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) signs autographed for fans during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the next three seasons with the Cowboys, Rawls appeared in 27 games, totaling 67 tackles (37 solo), two interceptions, six pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Following the 2024 season, Rawls entered the transfer portal and landed at Kansas, where he enjoyed a breakout campaign. In his lone season with the Jayhawks, Rawls recorded 72 tackles, seven passes defended, and one interception, emerging as one of the team’s most reliable defensive players.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devil mascot before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After Kansas finished 5–7, Rawls entered the transfer portal once again, seeking a final opportunity to play one more collegiate season.

With proven experience across multiple Power Five programs, Lyrik Rawls represents the type of veteran defender Manny Diaz often prioritizes in the portal. As Duke looks to maintain its momentum following an ACC championship and bowl victory, adding an experienced, productive safety could be a key step in keeping the Blue Devils among the conference’s elite in 2026.