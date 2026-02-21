Duke Extends Offer to Top 2027 EDGE

The 2027 recruiting cycle is crucial for Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff, as the Blue Devils look to carry their momentum from their 2025 ACC championship season onto the recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, Duke has been highly active in the 2027 cycle, extending offers to and making progress with several talented prospects, most recently targeting a four-star EDGE from Indiana.

Blue Devils Offer 4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Feb. 18, Duke extended an offer to Jayce Brewer, a four-star EDGE from Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. He announced the offer on X, noting that it came after a conversation with defensive ends coach Trent Harris.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Harris] I am very grateful to have received an offer from [Duke Football],” Brewer wrote.

Brewer is a talented EDGE prospect who has received offers from over 30 Division I schools, including some of the nation’s top programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan, and more.

Franklin Central defensive end Jayce Brewer (21) takes part in a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Franklin Central football stadium in Indianapolis. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s coming off an impressive season at Franklin Central, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 13 QB hurries. The four-star pass rusher would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 345 overall player nationally, the No. 33 EDGE, and the No. 7 prospect in Indiana.

Duke’s offer comes relatively late in Brewer’s process, and a few schools have already made significant progress with the young EDGE. Indiana, Ohio State, and Purdue hosted him on unofficial visits this fall, and Notre Dame has consistently been one of the top schools in his recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Still, as of now, Brewer hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. He hasn’t narrowed down his list of schools or scheduled any official visits, and the Blue Devils should have plenty of time to make up ground over the other programs pursuing him.

With Duke entering Brewer’s recruitment at this stage of his process, Diaz and his staff should bring him to campus for an unofficial visit this spring to strengthen their relationship with the four-star EDGE.

While the Blue Devils currently face an uphill battle for Brewer, if they can continue to make progress with him over the coming months, Duke could potentially emerge as a serious contender for one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 class.