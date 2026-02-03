Duke Set To Face Boston College at Home

The No. 4-ranked Duke basketball program (20-1, 9-0 ACC) looks to make it 10 straight victories to begin conference play at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Boston College (9-12, 2-6 ACC) on Feb. 3. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET.

The Blue Devils have dealt with minimal issues thus far through league action, taking down six of their last seven opponents by double figures and three of their last four opponents by over 20 points.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Duke is coming off a convincing 72-58 win on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC). After the Hokies cut the deficit to 62-56 with just over six minutes left to play, Jon Scheyer's club proceeded to outscore them 10-2 across the final six minutes to seal the victory.

The Blue Devils are now No. 1 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 9-1 Quadrant 1 record, a 13-1 record across the first two quadrants, a 10-0 record at home, and a 7-0 record in true road games.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Bracketology firmly has Duke on the 1-seed line as it currently stands, and with potentially the best overall body of work college basketball has to offer, the Blue Devils are controlling their own destiny to the top line in the NCAA Tournament.

Only Arizona, the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 with a 22-0 record on the year, also owns nine Quad 1 victories.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Blue Devils Set for Quadrant 3 Contest Against Boston College

Tuesday's bout with the Eagles is a bit of a tune-up before the Blue Devils take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in the first edition of the sport's best rivalry on Saturday night. Duke will head to Chapel Hill for a 6:30 pm ET tip.

Boston College has lost six of its last eight games and is one of the worst teams in all of Power Conference hoops. The Eagles are currently No. 153 in the NET and No. 144 at KenPom. The only Power Conference squad ranked lower than the Eagles in either of those metrics is Rutgers out of the Big 10.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) shoots a shot during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

It hasn't been a pretty year for head coach Earl Grant in Chestnut Hill, as the Eagles own losses to Central Connecticut, Davidson, Tulane, and Massachusetts.

Boston College is currently 0-4 in Quadrant 1, 1-3 in Quadrant 2, 2-3 in Quadrant 3, and 6-2 in Quadrant 4. The Eagles are 1-5 on the road this season.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.