Duke Set To Face Boston College at Home
The No. 4-ranked Duke basketball program (20-1, 9-0 ACC) looks to make it 10 straight victories to begin conference play at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Boston College (9-12, 2-6 ACC) on Feb. 3. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET.
The Blue Devils have dealt with minimal issues thus far through league action, taking down six of their last seven opponents by double figures and three of their last four opponents by over 20 points.
Duke is coming off a convincing 72-58 win on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC). After the Hokies cut the deficit to 62-56 with just over six minutes left to play, Jon Scheyer's club proceeded to outscore them 10-2 across the final six minutes to seal the victory.
The Blue Devils are now No. 1 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 9-1 Quadrant 1 record, a 13-1 record across the first two quadrants, a 10-0 record at home, and a 7-0 record in true road games.
ESPN Bracketology firmly has Duke on the 1-seed line as it currently stands, and with potentially the best overall body of work college basketball has to offer, the Blue Devils are controlling their own destiny to the top line in the NCAA Tournament.
Only Arizona, the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 with a 22-0 record on the year, also owns nine Quad 1 victories.
Blue Devils Set for Quadrant 3 Contest Against Boston College
Tuesday's bout with the Eagles is a bit of a tune-up before the Blue Devils take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in the first edition of the sport's best rivalry on Saturday night. Duke will head to Chapel Hill for a 6:30 pm ET tip.
Boston College has lost six of its last eight games and is one of the worst teams in all of Power Conference hoops. The Eagles are currently No. 153 in the NET and No. 144 at KenPom. The only Power Conference squad ranked lower than the Eagles in either of those metrics is Rutgers out of the Big 10.
It hasn't been a pretty year for head coach Earl Grant in Chestnut Hill, as the Eagles own losses to Central Connecticut, Davidson, Tulane, and Massachusetts.
Boston College is currently 0-4 in Quadrant 1, 1-3 in Quadrant 2, 2-3 in Quadrant 3, and 6-2 in Quadrant 4. The Eagles are 1-5 on the road this season.
