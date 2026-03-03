Duke Sends Early Message to UNC With Convincing Win

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) have dealt with few issues throughout the course of the regular season and especially in league play. Duke has cruised through most of its opponents, most recently taking down NC State (19-11, 10-7 ACC) on the road on Monday night by a score of 93-64.

However, the one time the Blue Devils had their hearts broken this season was in February in Chapel Hill. Duke entered the first edition of the rivalry between itself and No. 17 North Carolina (23-6, 11-5 ACC) as the clear better team with a chance to ink a resume-boosting win on the road.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) pass the ball around NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

For most of the contest, it looked like the Blue Devils were going to do just that. Duke held double-digit leads in both halves and seemed to be fully in control for the majority of the way. Then, disaster struck.

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba fouled out with just over six minutes to go, and the Tar Heels proceeded to outscore Duke 16-6 over that final span, and won 71-68 off a buzzer-beating three by Seth Trimble.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Now, Carolina will have to head to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke is 14-0 this year. Duke is sending a message that it is ready for revenge on Saturday.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke Red Hot Heading Into Rivalry Bout With North Carolina

The Blue Devils demolished NC State on the road to earn their seventh straight victory. Duke has won those seven games by an average margin of 23.4 points. Needless to say, Duke is riding high heading into the regular season finale against its arch-rival.

Duke took down Michigan last weekend, 68-63, in Washington, D.C. to become the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the new projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. It's hard to definitively determine a true best team in the sport at this point in the season with so many elite squads at the top, but Duke is firmly in the mix.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have now clinched the outright ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. They control their own destiny from here on out in terms of earning the top overall seed in the big dance, and now only UNC stands in the way in the regular season.

Duke was left speechless after a crushing loss in Chapel Hill the first time around, and sent an early message to the Tar Heels with a 29-point rout of the Wolfpack on Monday.

When Do Duke and UNC Tip Off?

The Blue Devils will tip off against UNC at 6:30 pm ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a clash of arch rivals to complete the regular season.

