Social Media Reacts to Duke's Thrilling Sweet 16 Victory

Duke advanced to its third straight Elite Eight under head coach Jon Scheyer with a thrilling 80-75 victory over 5-seed St. John's in the Sweet 16.

Lets see how Duke fans reacted to the game.

First Half

Duke gets off to a great start through the first five minutes, then goes on a 7-0 run to take a 11-4 lead.

LETS GO DUKE!!!!! — Beef Tobin (@folksdougnem) March 27, 2026

St. John's would then hit its first three, then after a steal off the inbound, to make it a two-point lead for Duke.

Big East defense has duke in shambles — Jefe (@trpmoneyy) March 27, 2026

Both Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster check into the game after the first TV timeout. Foster would set up a nice play to throw Ngongba the lob.

CALEB FOSTER BABY — devilish bronco 😈 🐴 (@devilishbronco) March 27, 2026

St. John's goes on a 14-4 run and take a 19-15 lead heading into the second tv timeout.

They are having a hard time dealing with the physicality of the St. John's defense out of the timeout.

St John’s is too physical for Duke — Zach Boehmer (@___BOEHMER___) March 27, 2026

Duke is making a little run to cut the six-point deficit down to two, then get a key turnover, forcing St. John's into a shot-clock violation. Dame Sarr would have an emphatic dunk to then tie the game at 23.

DAME SARR OMG — no speeding🍪 (@MIK3MCDANIEL) March 27, 2026

Duke then takes back the lead 27-26 after a tough Cayden Boozer layup.

Cayden Boozer actually nice his brother taking all the shine but he can get a bucket — S⭐️ (@sdivineee) March 27, 2026

Defense turns into offense with a Maliq Brown block turning into an Isaiah Evans three for a four-point lead.

Maliq Brown and Isaiah Evans are having a game. — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) March 27, 2026

At the final TV timeout, Duke takes a 35-28 lead. Isaiah Evans is the leading scorer with 11 points, while the Boozer twins both have seven.

isaiah evans should be a lottery pick, we see 3 and d guys go for multiple first round picks — Norrin Radd (@NorrinRadd85840) March 27, 2026

St. Johns would then start to get hot on offense and retake the lead at the end of the first half 40-39.

St. John's leads Duke 40-39 at halftime.



Ruben Prey's third 3 of the game put them in the lead with 11 seconds left. Missed opportunity for Duke to extend the lead, which was 35-28 at the under-4. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) March 28, 2026

Second Half

St. John's opens the second half aggressively, taking back the lead 48-44. Duke would have four team fouls, and Jon Scheyer would call a timeout early to calm his team down.

Duke is sweet as sugar and soft as a baby’s bum!!!! — pj (@peejv2) March 28, 2026

Ruben Prey has been killing the Blue Devils on the perimeter, going 4-4. All season, Prey has averaged 0.6 three-point attempts per game. With Prey's latest three, St. John's had added to its lead, going up 53-44.

Ruben Prey looks like the best player on earth right now — declan (@deckydude) March 28, 2026

Caleb Foster has been much more aggressive in the second half, now scoring Duke's last seven points.

Have to go with Caleb Foster rest of the way and hope his foot can hold up. — Dr. Karlos L. Marshall (@KarlosLMarshall) March 28, 2026

Duke is now clawing back into the game, cutting the deficit down to three with under 12 minutes remaining.

Duke grabbed a 7 point lead and the pendulum swung.

St. John’s goes up 10 and it swings back.

It’s 57-54 Red Storm with 11:46 on the clock.



Buckle up. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 28, 2026

Isaiah Evans has been the go-to scorer for the Blue Devils, giving them the lead. After a St. John's three, Evans would make the tough layup to tie the game at 65.

Isaiah Evans legacy game??? — BMF (@Brantlee) March 28, 2026

Isaiah Evans hits a great step-back three, then Cam Boozer with the big man shot plus the fouled to potentially give Duke a two-possession lead with three minutes remaining.

Isaiah Evans is nasty dawg — Sandman Says (@realsandmansays) March 28, 2026

Now that's how you bounce back Cameron Boozer #GoDuke #BlueDevils — Mack Hubbard (@Blacknove) March 28, 2026

Caleb Foster hits back to back clutch shots with under two minutes to go, Duke leads by five.

Caleb Foster suffered a fractured foot 20 days ago.



He has 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the second half tonight.



Massive, massive lift for Duke, especially after a stretch where they could barely get past half-court against the St. John's pressure. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 28, 2026

Isaiah Evans would go 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, and Duke would force a tough shot from St. John's that would be way off. Duke inbounds with 2.1 left up by three.

Duke knows how to make my damn chest hurt 😭 — Kelli (@KelliShae_) March 28, 2026

Cameron Boozer ices the game by making both free throws. Duke advances to the Elite Eight for the third straight season, beating St. John's 80-75.