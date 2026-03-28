3 Instant Observations From Duke's Sweet 16 Victory

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils and 5-seed St. John's Red Storm just clashed in arguably the best game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament thus far. After a back-and-forth affair where the Johnnies looked in control midway through the second half, Duke was able to pull away with an 80-75 victory.

Duke now advances to its third consecutive Elite Eight appearance under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was a contest that both clubs deserved to win, but the Blue Devils made the right winning plays late to ultimately pull away. However, it certainly wasn't a perfect team from the blue blood program.

All season long, Duke has won the physicality battle in practically every game. St. John's did a better job of matching that physicality than any other opponent has against the Blue Devils all year.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at three quick observations from Duke's thrilling victory over the Red Storm.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster Is This Team's MVP

Junior guard Caleb Foster might not be the best overall player on the Blue Devils, but he fuels winning more than any other player on the roster. Foster suited up after having foot surgery just three weeks prior, and left it all on the floor.

In 19 minutes, the junior went for 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field. All of Foster's points came in the second half, and Duke likely would not have won this game without its veteran guard.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Foster's shot was clearly off with the injured foot, but he was aggressive attacking the basket, was clinical on defense, and made all the winning plays the Blue Devils needed to survive.

"That was one of the most incredible performances I've ever seen," Scheyer said about Foster following the win over the Johnnies.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Free Throws Almost Ended Duke's Season

It was clear coming into a physical contest like this bout that the free-throw line was going to be a massive factor. The Blue Devils answered the call in terms of winning the attempts department, but the lack of consistency knocking them down almost cost them the season.

Duke went 15-of-24 (63%) at the charity stripe compared to St. John's' 4-of-8 (50%) clip. It was +16 in attempts, but just +11 in makes.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The pure volume with which Duke got to the line made it a clear advantage, but it has to be more consistent at the line as it moves deeper into the tournament to close out tight games.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Might Be Unbeatable When Isaiah Evans Plays Like That

Relative to other opponents Duke has faced this year, St. John's did about as good a job as any club in terms of containing National Player of the Year favorite Cameron Boozer. The star rookie went for 22 points, 10 boards, and three assists, but specifically in the first half, he was slowed down.

It was sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans who was the star tonight, bringing the Blue Devils back when they were in a hole in the second half. Evans tallied a game-high 25 points to go along with four rebounds on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from three.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer and Evans combined for 47 of the team's 80 points. If the pair is that consistent, Duke might be unbeatable.