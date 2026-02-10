3 Blue Devils Need to Step up Against Pitt

In a highly competitive rivalry game between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels, Duke led for much of the contest in a hostile environment. However, after trailing for the majority of the game, North Carolina stunned Duke with a Seth Trimble three-pointer to take a three-point lead with 0.4 seconds remaining.

After a slow start through the first 10 minutes of the opening half, Cameron Boozer scored his first basket to spark a Duke run that gave the Blue Devils a nine-point lead. Boozer finished the first half with nine points before taking over in the second half, scoring 15 more. Overall, he led Duke with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

UNC freshman Caleb Wilson came out hot in the first half, scoring 17 points. While he was limited to six points in the second half, his presence on the floor continued to create open looks for his teammates.

Now, Duke will look to bounce back from the tough loss to its archrival as it heads on the road to face Pitt. For the Blue Devils to secure a bounce-back victory, three key players will need to step up and provide support for Cameron Boozer.

Isaiah Evans

Evans picked an unfortunate night to struggle offensively against North Carolina. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range. While Evans contributed defensively with two steals and a block, his shots simply were not falling.

One of the reasons Duke was unable to close out the game was Boozer’s need to shoulder too much of the offensive load. Against Pitt, Evans must be more consistent and reliable as a secondary scoring option.

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba’s defensive presence was sorely missed down the stretch against North Carolina. He played just 16 minutes, picking up three fouls in the first half before fouling out in the second.

With Ngongba on the bench, Jon Scheyer was forced to play Maliq Brown at the center position. Brown also ran into foul trouble, finishing with four fouls late in the game. When Ngongba is unavailable, opponents take notice, making it critical for him to stay out of foul trouble moving forward.

Dame Sarr

Sarr had an outstanding first half against the Tar Heels, scoring 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from three-point range. However, he nearly disappeared in the second half, attempting just two shots and finishing with three points.

When Sarr has the hot hand, he needs to demand the ball, and Scheyer must draw up plays to keep him involved. Duke struggled to generate offense from deep, shooting just 4-of-16 from three-point range when Sarr was not scoring, highlighting how important his shooting is to the team’s success.

Cameron Boozer has proven he can carry the load, but sustained success will depend on improved production from those around him. If Evans can regain his scoring touch, Ngongba can stay on the floor, and Sarr can remain aggressive, the Blue Devils will be in position to turn a tough defeat into a valuable learning moment.

