3 Blue Devils Who Need to Rise to Occasion Saturday

Duke jumped out to a fast start against Boston College, opening the game on an 11–0 run and forcing a quick Eagles timeout.

By halftime, the Blue Devils held a 42–27 lead, shooting an impressive 17-of-28 from the field and 5-of-11 from three-point range.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The second half told a different story.

Duke struggled to maintain its offensive rhythm and became careless with the basketball. The Blue Devils managed just seven made field goals in the half, shooting 7-of-22 from the field and going 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. Turnovers also became an issue, as Duke committed seven in the second half — four in the opening four minutes alone.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Despite the struggles, Cameron Boozer once again led Duke in scoring, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Boozer also added 11 rebounds and recorded a season-high five steals.

Isaiah Evans was the only other Blue Devil to reach double figures, scoring 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range. Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster contributed as well, scoring nine and eight points respectively, with Ngongba knocking down his lone three-point attempt.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) consults with head coach Jon Scheyer (right) during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Now, Duke turns its attention to the biggest rivalry in college basketball as the Blue Devils prepare to face North Carolina on the road. With both teams eyeing a statement win, Duke will need key contributors to step up in a hostile environment.

Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer has arguably been the best player in college basketball this season and is currently the favorite to win National Player of the Year, according to BetMGM, with -650 odds.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer leads the Blue Devils in nearly every major category, averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, four assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Against the Tar Heels, Boozer cannot afford an off night. North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson — Boozer’s former EYBL teammate — is also having a standout season and has been projected as high as the fourth pick in the NBA Draft. Wilson would surely relish the opportunity to outshine Boozer in one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Isaiah Evans

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Evans has been a perfect complement to Boozer this season, serving as the team’s secondary scorer and averaging 14.4 points per game.

While his shooting percentages — 41% from the field and 33% from three-point range — haven’t been elite, Evans has embraced a larger offensive role and consistently looked to create opportunities.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Recently, Evans has scored in double figures in four straight games, but his three-point shooting has struggled, going just 4-of-24 during that stretch.

For Duke to succeed against North Carolina, Evans will need to find his rhythm from beyond the arc. If he can knock down perimeter shots, it will force UNC’s defense to stretch out, creating more space inside for Boozer and Patrick Ngongba to dominate in the paint.

Patrick Ngongba

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) shoots a shot during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Ngongba will need to deliver one of his strongest defensive performances of the season against the Tar Heels.

Containing Caleb Wilson will already be a tough task, but North Carolina also boasts one of the ACC’s most efficient shooters in Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar. Veesaar is averaging 16.8 points per game on 62% shooting from the field and an impressive 42% from three-point range.

Ngongba’s rim protection will be crucial. Although he averages just 1.3 blocks per game, his presence alone often deters opponents from attacking the paint — an impact that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

Although Duke struggled to maintain its momentum in the second half against Boston College, the Blue Devils still found a way to secure the win behind another strong performance from Cameron Boozer. With the rivalry matchup against North Carolina approaching, Duke will need a more complete 40-minute effort — particularly on the offensive end — to handle the Tar Heels in a hostile environment. If Boozer continues to lead and Evans and Ngongba rise to the occasion, the Blue Devils will have a strong chance to make a statement in one of college basketball’s biggest games.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.