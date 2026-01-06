Duke Star Boozer Racks Up More In-Season Hardware
In this story:
Between the Duke basketball team's hard-fought victories over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles last week, Cameron Boozer averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 3.0 steals. The 18-year-old freshman power forward shot a combined 54.2 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three, and 77.8 percent at the charity stripe for Jon Scheyer's No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC).
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Drop Yet Again in NCAA NET Rankings
As a reward for those impressive performances, including his career-best nine-assist effort in Duke's 91-87 road win over Florida State on Saturday, Boozer became the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.
So, the Miami, Fla., native, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and twin teammate to freshman point guard Cayden Boozer, has now garnered the distinction in over half of the nine times thus far that the conference has named its weekly award recipients this go-round.
Cameron Boozer has also been the ACC Player of the Week a league-leading three times, albeit not once across the past four weeks.
Serving as the centerpiece all season for the high-powered Duke basketball collection, Boozer is currently averaging an off-the-charts 23.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in his 31.6 minutes per game.
Those numbers paired with Duke's prowess as a unit this season make him the frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year honors.
However, the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0, who travel to Durham to face the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), boast the past two ACC Player of the Week winners: senior shooting guard B.J. Edwards (his second nod) last week and senior point guard Boopie Miller (first) this week.
Before hosting the Mustangs, Duke basketball is gearing up for its second straight road bout. Boozer and the Blue Devils, sitting in a tie with the unranked Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC) atop the early conference standings, are set to battle the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD