Duke Star Boozer Racks Up More In-Season Hardware

Between the Duke basketball team's hard-fought victories over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles last week, Cameron Boozer averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 3.0 steals. The 18-year-old freshman power forward shot a combined 54.2 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three, and 77.8 percent at the charity stripe for Jon Scheyer's No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC).

As a reward for those impressive performances, including his career-best nine-assist effort in Duke's 91-87 road win over Florida State on Saturday, Boozer became the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Cam Boozer = Different 📈@DukeMBB freshman phenom claims another ACC Rookie of the Week honor. pic.twitter.com/Fxyy60mfPy — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 5, 2026

So, the Miami, Fla., native, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and twin teammate to freshman point guard Cayden Boozer, has now garnered the distinction in over half of the nine times thus far that the conference has named its weekly award recipients this go-round.

Cameron Boozer has also been the ACC Player of the Week a league-leading three times, albeit not once across the past four weeks.

Serving as the centerpiece all season for the high-powered Duke basketball collection, Boozer is currently averaging an off-the-charts 23.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in his 31.6 minutes per game.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Those numbers paired with Duke's prowess as a unit this season make him the frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year honors.

However, the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0, who travel to Durham to face the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), boast the past two ACC Player of the Week winners: senior shooting guard B.J. Edwards (his second nod) last week and senior point guard Boopie Miller (first) this week.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (2nd from L) talks to teammates during a break in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Before hosting the Mustangs, Duke basketball is gearing up for its second straight road bout. Boozer and the Blue Devils, sitting in a tie with the unranked Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC) atop the early conference standings, are set to battle the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

