Duke Basketball Drops Yet Again in NCAA NET Rankings

Back-to-back wins to begin ACC action hasn't resulted in a rise for Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball squad in the NCAA NET Rankings, which update daily and are used by the selection committee come March to help determine at-large bids and seeding for the Big Dance.

No, it's just the opposite. In fact, the Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC), who rank No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll, have seen their NET standing slide multiple notches following each of their past two contests: an 85-79 home victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on New Year's Eve and an 91-87 road win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

Altogether since this time last week, Duke has dropped five places to No. 7 in the NET, partly a result of both Georgia Tech and Florida State appearing outside of the top 100.

Eight ACC Teams Sit Inside Top 40

Duke basketball now has opportunities on its ACC slate to propel itself back toward the top of the NET Rankings. The Blue Devils, featuring a Naismith Award frontrunner in freshman power forward Cameron Boozer, face a road test against the Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC, No. 14 NET) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) before traveling to Dallas to square off against the SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC, No. 24 NET) at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Beyond Duke, Louisville, and SMU, five others from the much-improved conference are currently among the NET's top 40: the UNC Tar Heels at No. 22, Virginia Cavaliers at No. 25, Clemson Tigers at No. 34, Miami Hurricanes at No. 36, and NC State Wolfpack at No. 37.

"Yeah, I think we're a totally different league from last year," Scheyer said after the Blue Devils overcame a lackluster first half to defeat FSU in Tallahassee. "A totally different league. I think that was clear early on in the non-conference...

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"I think you're going to see a lot of close games [in ACC play]. I hope we can get separation...The diversity of the styles of play, and then most importantly, the competition, I think is at a great place for our league."

