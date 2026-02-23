Statement Win Strengthens Duke's Case For 1 Seed
Duke is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68–63 victory over top-ranked Michigan in Washington, D.C. In a tightly contested matchup, the Blue Devils executed down the stretch to secure a résumé-defining win.
Freshman forward Cameron Boozer once again led the way, finishing with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. Boozer also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, showcasing his ability to impact every facet of the game.
Although he struggled with efficiency, Isaiah Evans played aggressively on the offensive end, scoring 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. His willingness to keep attacking helped keep pressure on Michigan’s defense.
After back-to-back three-point outings in previous games, Caleb Foster delivered a bounce-back performance. Foster scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and knocked down two of his three attempts from deep, including a pair of clutch shots in key moments.
Duke also received important contributions from Patrick Ngongba and Nikolas Khamenia on both ends of the floor. Ngongba finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting while adding two blocks and a steal. Khamenia contributed six points and nine rebounds — second-most on the team — and played a critical defensive role in limiting Elliot Cadeau to 1-for-8 shooting from the field.
Duke’s Chances for the Top Seed in March
With the win over Michigan, Duke strengthened its case for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — a projection that at least one analyst already supports.
Jamie Fletcher of Rivals predicts the Blue Devils will finish as the tournament’s top overall seed.
“Duke propels itself to the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology following a head-to-head win over Michigan which provides them with the best case in college basketball for the top spot.”
Duke has four regular-season games remaining: road matchups at Notre Dame and NC State, along with home contests against No. 14 Virginia and No. 16 North Carolina. Wins in those games, combined with a deep run in the ACC Tournament, would likely solidify Duke’s résumé as the strongest in the country heading into March Madness.
Exclamation-point game
Duke’s victory over Michigan was more than just another win — it was a statement. Behind Boozer’s all-around dominance and timely contributions from multiple players, the Blue Devils proved they can win high-level, physical games against elite competition.
If Duke continues to stack quality wins and carries this momentum into the postseason, the Blue Devils will not only enter March as a national title contender but potentially as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
