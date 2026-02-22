Boozer’s Continued Dominance for Duke Earns Top Projection

Duke is 24–2 overall and 13–1 in the ACC, positioning itself for another deep postseason run after last season’s heartbreaking Final Four loss. A major reason the Blue Devils are once again among the nation’s elite is freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who has stepped into a starring role while carrying the legacy of his father, former Duke standout Carlos Boozer.

Boozer has not only been one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the most productive players in all of college basketball. In his first season with Duke, he ranks fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.4% from three-point range.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

He also leads the Blue Devils in rebounds (10.0 per game), assists (3.9), and steals (1.7), highlighting his all-around impact. His versatility has made him the focal point of Duke’s offense and a central figure in its national championship aspirations.

Boozer and the NBA Draft

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The upcoming 2026 NBA Draft features several highly touted freshmen. Prospects such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson are all projected near the top of draft boards, and Boozer remains firmly in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

Jamie Shaw of Rivals recently released his 2026 NBA Draft Big Board and has Boozer ranked No. 4 behind Dybantsa, Peterson, and Wilson. Shaw evaluated Boozer with the following assessment:

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“Cam Boozer is about as steady as they come at the college level. And with his steadiness comes consistent production. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he is a strong and physical power forward. What he lacks in athletic pop and foot speed, he makes up for with a keen understanding of angles and his ability to consistently create leverage. He is used at Duke as an offensive hub, showcasing quality passing abilities. He is not a rim protector and can get beaten guarding on an island, but he is a good team defender. Boozer has struggled against lengthy athletes who can match his physicality. He is super competitive. Winning has followed him around at every level. His analytics are way out in front of his peers.”

Boozer vs Michigan

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In a big-time matchup against Michigan, Boozer once again showcased his versatility. He finished with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range, while adding 10 rebounds and seven assists — another example of his ability to impact the game across the stat sheet.

Cameron Boozer has exceeded expectations in his freshman season, helping position Duke as a legitimate national championship contender while solidifying himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

If he continues to combine elite production with steady leadership, Boozer will not only build upon his family’s legacy at Duke, but also strengthen his case to hear his name called at the very top of the draft board.

