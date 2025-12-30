Duke Turns Focus to Sun Bowl While Eyeing Portal Upgrades

Duke football is coming off a strong season in Manny Diaz’s second year as head coach. While the Blue Devils finished with an 8–5 record, one game worse than last year’s 9–4 mark, Duke delivered a defining moment by upsetting No. 17 Virginia 27–20 in the ACC Championship Game. The title marked Duke’s first ACC championship since 1962, when the program finished the season 8–2.

With the conference crown secured, Duke has shifted its focus to the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, where the Blue Devils will look to earn their first bowl victory of the Manny Diaz era.

As Duke prepares for postseason play, the rest of college football has been engulfed by transfer portal movement. The Blue Devils have seen a handful of departures, including redshirt sophomores Terry Simmons Jr. and Kenzy Paul, redshirt freshman Jack Small, and junior Peyton Jones.

Despite those losses, Duke has emerged as an increasingly attractive destination in the transfer portal. The program has recently been linked to Missouri State true freshman wide receiver Tristian Gardner, who could serve as a complementary piece alongside star receiver Cooper Barkate.

According to 247Sports’ Mike Roach, Duke is firmly in the mix for Gardner, along with Penn State and Colorado.

“A source near Gardner named Penn State, Colorado and Duke as programs expected to be in the race for the productive receiver,” Roach said. “Duke has been one of the better schools in the country at evaluating portal talent and making smart additions to the roster to help them compete in the ACC.”

Who is Tristian Gardner

Gardner was a late bloomer coming out of high school. Hailing from Waxahachie, Texas, he was a zero-star recruit with only a handful of offers, including Missouri State, Sam Houston, UTSA, Bowling Green, and Texas State.

As a freshman at Missouri State, Gardner finished third on the team in receiving yards (465) and second in receiving touchdowns (six). While he operated as the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind senior Dash Luke and junior Jmariyae Robinson, Gardner flashed the skill set and upside of a potential WR1 at the Power Five level.

With an ACC championship secured and a bowl game ahead, Duke has positioned itself as a rising program under Manny Diaz. If the Blue Devils can continue to capitalize on the transfer portal—adding players like Gardner to complement an already productive offense—Duke could build sustained success well beyond this season. The combination of proven development, opportunity, and winning momentum has made Durham an increasingly compelling destination in the modern college football landscape.

