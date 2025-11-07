More TV Exposure Coming the Way of Duke Football
The Duke Blue Devils Football Program has done well over the last few seasons getting a product that is watchable and makes their fans happy. They have been a good football team over the last two seasons for sure and this season they are showing why they are only getting better from here on out. A lot of credit has to go all around from the top all the way to the bottom for getting this football program gaining National attention over the last few seasons.
Now the Duke Football Program will get something out of it. When you are winning like they have been, that means more people are watching and talking about what you have going on. That is were Duke is right now. And when you got football rolling it is on a whole different level for this school. Now they will get the benefit of viewship.
"College football has always rewarded winning. But in today’s ACC, it also pays, quite literally, to be watchable," siad Jadyn Watson-Fisher of The News & Observer.
Duke ranks second in the Triangle and No. 10 overall in the ACC with 5.7 million viewers.
Blue Devils football coach Manny Diaz said “you have to” factor in the viewership incentive model when evaluating non-conference scheduling.
Duke Winning Means More Views
Duke’s most-watched game so far took place in the nonconference slate when the Blue Devils hosted Illinois on Sept. 6, averaging 2.18 million viewers. The team’s second-most watched game came against Georgia Tech on Oct. 18, with 1.7 million viewers.
“I think everyone understands now that we don’t say this is a business under our breath anymore,” Diaz said. “We recognize that this is a legit business. And so, to me, whatever is good for the business of Duke football or Duke athletics or college football in general — everyone’s got to be on board to do those things.”
