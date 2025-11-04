Why Duke Should Feel Confident About ACC Championship Game Bid
After Week 10, the Duke Blue Devils' path to the ACC Championship game became a lot clearer with several results going their way this past weekend.
It first began with Duke taking care of business on the road, defeating the Clemson Tigers in dramatic and controversial fashion, following a questionable defensive pass interference penalty against the Tigers. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils came out with a much-needed win that basically saved their season.
Additionally, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Miami Hurricanes each lost their respective games, removing Miami from serious consideration and opening up another avenue for a spot in the conference title game.
Entering Week 11, here are a few reasons why Duke should feel confident about their chances of earning a bid in the ACC title game.
The Blue Devils Have the Best Quarterback in the ACC
It's safe to say that Darian Mensah is the best quarterback in the conference. Yes, Haynes King has been very impressive this season, and from the pocket the last couple of weeks, but the sophomore signal caller is more polished and refined.
When a team has a quarterback that gives it an edge at that position in every game, more often than not, that is the biggest difference maker in winning and losing.
Duke can enter each of its last three in-conference games with a clear advantage at quarterback, and because of that, the Blue Devils should be favored in each contest.
Schedules Around the Conference
Duke has one of the most manageable schedules remaining in the conference with games vs. Virginia, at North Carolina, and vs. Wake Forest.
Meanwhile, when deep diving into the rest of the contending teams' schedules, one takeaway from that aspect is that these teams are going to cannibalize each other.
Georgia Tech (2nd in ACC) plays against Pittsburgh (3rd in ACC) in two weeks. That will result in one of those teams losing a second in-conference game. Not to mention, Pittsburgh plays Miami in the final week of the regular season.
Louisville (4th in the ACC) plays SMU (5th in the ACC) in two weeks. That will leave one team suffering its second in-conference loss of the season. Also, the Cardinals face Clemson this week, which is not a favorable matchup.
These games occurring at this point of the season are going to open up even more of a pathway for Duke, as long as the Blue Devils win out.
Duke Can Take Matters into Its Own Hands
The last thing most teams want to depend on is other teams taking care of business for them. The Blue Devils' matchup against Virginia in two weeks is exactly what Manny Diaz and his team should want.
Yes, Virginia is the one seed in the ACC right now, but Duke controls its destiny, and directly helps themselves by winning that game. The Blue Devils don't have to watch and hope for another team to help them out. Playing Virginia, who is vulnerable, at home is the perfect scenario for Duke.
