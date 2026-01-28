Where Does Duke Go With Mensah Saga Over?
The legal battle between Duke University and quarterback Darian Mensah is now over. On Jan. 27, the two sides agreed to settle outside of court, allowing Mensah to ultimately depart from the program and hit the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Mensah later committed to Miami on the same day, along with former Duke receiver Cooper Barkate. The Hurricanes were always the school to watch for both players.
This wasn't just another transfer story, but one that defines the current state of college football. This all began when Duke sued Mensah after the quarterback announced he would be entering the portal just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16.
After the 2024 season, the Blue Devils signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million. Duke filed the lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of the deal between the two parties, which obviously was the case.
In the details of Mensah's contract with the Blue Devils, it specifically states he is not allowed to enroll at another university or play for another program while the deal was active. The contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Beyond that, about a month before announcing his decision to transfer, Mensah publicly released a video announcing he would return to Durham in 2026. So in the grand scheme of things, do these contracts actually mean anything?
All Mensah had to do was essentially say "never mind." He contractually agreed to two seasons with Duke, but after Miami reset the market to get him, all that was thrown out the window.
The Blue Devils stood their ground, but it would've been extremely difficult for the University to win the case. The NCAA is passionate about not referring to its athletes as "employees." Duke was suing Mensah due to his leaving the football program, but NIL contracts aren't based on a player's on-field performance.
After it's all said and done, do these contracts mean anything at all in the first place? It doesn't seem like it.
Where Does Duke Go From Here?
Duke is expected to sign San José State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, who has spent the last four seasons with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter across the past two.
The California native threw for 3,047 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2025. Throughout his collegiate career, he's thrown for 5,559 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage.
