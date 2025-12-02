Florida vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 2
The ACC/SEC basketball challenge begins on Tuesday, and arguably the most interesting matchup of the day is a showdown between two teams ranked currently in the top 10 in the country.
The No. 10-ranked and defending national champions, the Florida Gators, are underdogs against No. 4 Duke, which is led by the current Wooden Trophy favorite, Cameron Boozer.
Let's look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Florida vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Florida +8.5 (-110)
- Duke -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida +350
- Duke -465
Total
- OVER 156.5 (-110)
- UNDER 156.5 (-110)
Florida vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida Record: 5-2
- Duke Record: 8-0
Florida vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Florida is 1-6 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Florida games this season
- Duke is 6-2 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 7-1 in Duke games this season
Florida vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer has separated himself from the pack in the race to win the Wooden Award as the nation's top player. He's set as the +190 favorite at FanDuel, well ahead of Braden Smith, who is second on the odds list at +700. He's averaging 22.9 points per game, along with 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He has an impact on both sides of the floor while shooting 57.8% from the field.
Florida vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
The defending national champs have had some significant offensive issues before. The Gators rank 203rd in effective field goal percentage; they also rank just 78th in floor%, scoring on only 52.8% of their possessions.
If those offensive issues continue on Tuesday, they're going to have a tough outing against a Duke team that is arguably the best in the country. The Blue Devils rank third in Net Rating and 13th in effective field goal percentage.
It seems like a big spread to lay against the defending champs, but I'm not going to be afraid to bet on a top-three team in the country led by the best player in the country.
Pick: Duke -8.5 (-110) via FanDuel
