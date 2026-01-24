Mensah Expedites Hearing in Case Against Duke
The current lawsuit between Duke University and quarterback Darian Mensah has been chaotic since its inception, with new key details emerging every day. Duke originally filed the suit after Mensah announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal about a month after releasing a video saying he would return to Duke in 2026.
Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million via the portal after the 2024 campaign. It is claiming that Mensah has violated the terms of the deal and done irreparable harm to the program.
Darren Heitner, Mensah's attorney, told ESPN that the hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2, but Mensah's team was looking to move up that court date. Currently, Mensah is entered into the portal, but cannot enroll at another institution or play for another college football program, at least until the hearing takes place.
Miami quickly emerged as the school to watch as the team to land Mensah with a lucrative NIL offer rumored to have been offered. Days after Mensah hit the portal, Duke's top wide receiver from the 2025 season, Cooper Barkate, also announced that he would enter.
The Hurricanes emerged as a school to watch for Barkate as well.
Darian Mensah and His Team Move Up Court Hearing
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mensah had filed a request to reconsider the temporary restraining order set on him, preventing him from enrolling at another school. He was also looking to move up the preliminary injunction hearing.
"Duke QB Darian Mensah has filed a request to reconsider the temporary restraining order," Thamel said. "It also asks for an expedited preliminary injunction hearing. It also asks the court to 'reconsider' the earlier TRO ruling that prevents him from enrolling in another institution 'in light of new evidence' and to 'prevent manifest injustice.'"
"The argument Mensah's lawyers make here is that the TRO that prevents him from enrolling in another school 'could permanently foreclose opportunities for Mensah to enroll at other collegiate institutions.' The Feb. 2 hearing would be after 'critical enrollment deadlines' have passed."
The ruling was later moved up to Jan. 29 at 2:30 pm ET.
With an impending snowstorm expected to hit the entire East Coast hard, who knows if that could play a factor later on. But as it currently stands, Thursday will be the date.
Duke Continuing Search for Replacement
In all likelihood, Mensah will be gone from the program in 2026. The Blue Devils have missed on a few potential replacements at quarterback, but recently had San José State transfer QB Walker Eget in for an official visit.
Eget has been with the Spartans for four seasons, serving as the team's starter for the past two.
In 2025, Eget threw for 3,047 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Across his two seasons as a starter, he's thrown for a total of 5,551 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns and 19 picks on a 58.4% completion percentage.
