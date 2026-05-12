Which Blue Devils Could Be First-Rounders in 2027 NBA Draft

Duke basketball is set to have two players selected in the first round of this year's NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, continuing a remarkable run of professional talent produced under Jon Scheyer.

Boozer led the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists while carrying the team to the Elite Eight, where Duke came within a half-court shot of reaching the Final Four. His dominance earned him National Player of the Year honors, making him the second consecutive Duke freshman to win the award. Evans complimented him as the second-leading scorer on the roster, showcasing his ability to move without the ball and his effectiveness as a long-range shooter in an expanded role.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Next season's Duke team will not have a player of Boozer's caliber, but it may have something arguably more valuable from a draft perspective: depth. Three players currently on the roster have a legitimate case to be first-round selections in the 2027 NBA Draft, and each of them enters next season with something specific to prove.

Cameron Williams

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams arrives as the highest-rated recruit in Duke's 2026 class and the most likely candidate to follow Flagg and Boozer as the next Blue Devil taken in the lottery. Standing at 6-foot-11, he combines mobility, athleticism, a developing face-up skill set, and defensive versatility in a package that very few players his age can offer.

While Williams is not viewed as quite the same caliber of prospect that Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer were coming out of high school, he is still widely projected as a potential top-five pick in next year's draft. The key will be how quickly he adjusts to the college game and whether he can put together the kind of consistent, high-level performance that turns a projection into a certainty. Duke's system has proven it can accelerate that development faster than almost any program in the country.

Patrick Ngongba

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba made the decision to return to Duke rather than enter this year's draft, a choice driven by the recognition that his first-round stock was not yet secure enough to justify leaving. That decision gives him an entire season to change that narrative.

His value as a shot blocker and interior presence is already well established. When Ngongba went down with an injury last season, the impact of his absence was immediately apparent in how the Blue Devils defended the paint.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The missing piece is offense, and the most direct path to improving his draft stock is developing a reliable three-point shot. Ngongba shot just 25% from three last season on limited attempts, and if he can push that number to the 30 to 33% range on a higher volume of attempts, he projects as a lock top-20 pick. The combination of elite shot-blocking and credible perimeter shooting would make him one of the most coveted big men available in next year's class.

Dame Sarr

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Before last season, Dame Sarr was viewed by many evaluators as a potential lottery pick, and the reasoning was easy to understand. His size, length, and defensive presence gave him a professional profile that was difficult to ignore. What was missing was an offensive game substantial enough to match those tools.

With Boozer and Evans commanding so much of the offensive attention last season, Sarr never had a consistent opportunity to establish himself as a primary scoring option. That changes next year. Sarr has the potential to step into a featured role and show evaluators the offensive dimension of his game that remained largely unexplored last season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If he can develop into a reliable scoring option alongside Blackwell while continuing to defend at an elite level, Sarr could re-enter the lottery conversation he was part of before last season began.