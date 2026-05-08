Duke Primed for Top Seed in Big Dance Once Again
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The landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically in recent years. The introduction of NIL gave players the ability to earn money for the first time in college athletics, and nobody could have predicted exactly where things would go from there. The college football playoff expanded from four teams to 12, and now the NCAA Tournament has grown from 68 teams to 76, adding yet another layer to the most celebrated postseason in American sports.
With the expanded tournament field comes a new wave of bracket predictions, and Duke is already positioned at the top of the conversation. In ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi's latest projections, the Blue Devils are slotted as a one seed in the South region of the bracket.
While every region in March Madness presents its share of challenges, the South region in Lunardi's current projection appears to be the most difficult path to the Final Four. If the bracket held, Duke could face a gauntlet that includes Michigan State, Texas, Houston, and Purdue before reaching the national semifinals.
Surviving that bracket would be a significant test of depth, experience, and the kind of toughness that only comes from playing in high-stakes games throughout the regular season.
How Duke Can Be a Number One Seed
Losing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans in the same offseason would be a program-altering blow for most teams in the country. Both players entered the NBA Draft and are projected as first-round picks. Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia also departed via the transfer portal and have since found new programs for next season. The losses are real, but what Jon Scheyer has assembled in their place makes a compelling case for why Duke remains a one-seed caliber program.
The returning core is the foundation. Caleb Foster is back for his senior season and projects as one of the better point guards in college basketball heading into the year. Patrick Ngongba made the decision to return despite being projected as a first-round NBA Draft pick, a choice that immediately makes the Blue Devils one of the most formidable frontcourt teams in the country.
Cayden Boozer also returns, looking to build on a freshman year that showed flashes of real potential and take on a larger role in the rotation.
Young Faces
The recruiting class adds an entirely new dimension. Cameron Williams is the crown jewel of Duke's incoming group and arrives in Durham as one of the most talented and versatile prospects in the 2026 class.
He is joined by Derron Rippey, Bryson Howard, and Maxime Meyer, as well as top international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who will be just 17 years old by the start of next season. The depth and upside within that group alone would make most programs envious.
Perhaps the most impactful addition of the offseason, however, is the addition of John Blackwell from Wisconsin. Blackwell was one of the premier scorers in the Big Ten last season, averaging 19 points per game, and arrives in Durham as the most proven offensive weapon Scheyer has added through the portal. With Blackwell stepping into a featured role, Duke has a credible answer to the scoring production that departed with Boozer and Evans.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.