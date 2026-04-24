Duke Receives Massive News From Dame Sarr

The Duke Blue Devils have had an eventful last week of the offseason, and it just got even better.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have received another return pledge, as freshman Dame Sarr has announced his return to Duke for the 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Freshman Dame Sarr Announces Return for 2026-27 Season

Dame Sarr was a very late addition to the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class. The Italian guard was heavily linked to Kansas once his recruitment began to heat up, but Duke got in the mix late and swiped him from Bill Self. Once Cedric Coward announced he would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, Scheyer and Co. quickly pivoted and brought in the elite wing.

The 6'8" wing came into college basketball regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He spent time playing in the Euro League and Liga ACB with FC Barcelona, where he displayed his elite shooting prowess, shooting over 44% from beyond the arc.

Dame Sarr is returning to Duke next season, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 24, 2026

However, it was clear early on that it would take Sarr some time to adjust to the physicality of the college game.

Sarr became a regular starter as he was arguably the Blue Devils' most versatile and disruptive defender at 6'8". Although, it was the outside shooting that ultimately caused his draft stock to tank.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sarr showed flashes of elite outside shooting ability but was never able to string together several consecutive games of efficient volume shooting, leaving a lot to be desired. On the year. the Italian averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.5 attempts.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr Next Veteran To Announce Return to Durham

With the official addition of Sarr, Scheyer and his staff are now bringing back Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, Patrick Ngongba, and Sebastian Wilkins, along with the 6'8" wing, marking four of the Blue Devils' top six scorers from a season ago back in the rotation once again.

It is clear that Scheyer and Co. are adapting to the new college game, which rewards continuity and veteran leadership. This is a different offseason approach than the Duke program is accustomed to taking, but it's hard not to view the Blue Devils as arguably the best team on paper heading into next season.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarr will likely slide back into the starting three spot once the 2026-27 campaign rolls around as he looks to boost his draft stock back to first-round status.