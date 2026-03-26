Why Duke's Boozer Primed for Monster Game Against St. John's
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Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has been undoubtedly the most consistently dominant player in college basketball all season long. However, through Duke's first two NCAA Tournament games, the 6'9" forward hasn't been as flawless as fans have grown accustomed to seeing throughout the season.
On the year, the National Player of the Year favorite is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game on 56.3% shooting from the field and 39.8% shooting from three-point range. Those numbers have dipped since the Big Dance has gotten underway.
The Blue Devils survived a major scare in the Round of 64, narrowly defeating 16-seed Siena 71-65, then took down 9-seed TCU 81-58 in the Round of 32. Through those two contests, Boozer is averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 5.0 turnovers on 52.3% shooting from the field and 1-of-6 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.
Now, that's not to say Boozer is putting up poor numbers by any means. But for his standards, they are below average.
However, St. John's presents a unique matchup for Boozer, and he's due for a major bounce-back game.
St. John's Doesn't Have the Length To Contain Boozer
Duke is the second-tallest team in college basketball, and one of the main reasons it has been lethal defensively is due to its overwhelming length and switchability at every position on the floor. St. John's, on the other hand, is the 59th-tallest team in the sport.
Red Storm big man Zuby Ejiofor is the biggest presence down low for St. John's at 6'9", and despite being an extremely physical player, he likely won't be able to stop Boozer one-on-one.
If St. John's elects to bring a double on Boozer, he can become an excellent passer. If the Red Storm don't double, he will score at will. It seems like a "pick your poison" situation for Rick Pitino when it comes to handling Boozer.
Rebounding Will Be a Huge Factor
Boozer is one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball, averaging 3.4 a game. The Red Storm rank 144th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage (29.7), according to KenPom.
The glass will be a huge factor in Friday's Sweet 16 matchup, and Boozer has become clinical this season at snagging his own misses to either put it back up or get to the free-throw line.
St. John's lacks elite size and rebounding ability, which bodes well for a monster game from Boozer, which the Blue Devils will likely need to secure a victory.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.