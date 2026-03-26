Why Duke's Boozer Primed for Monster Game Against St. John's

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has been undoubtedly the most consistently dominant player in college basketball all season long. However, through Duke's first two NCAA Tournament games, the 6'9" forward hasn't been as flawless as fans have grown accustomed to seeing throughout the season.

On the year, the National Player of the Year favorite is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game on 56.3% shooting from the field and 39.8% shooting from three-point range. Those numbers have dipped since the Big Dance has gotten underway.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils survived a major scare in the Round of 64, narrowly defeating 16-seed Siena 71-65, then took down 9-seed TCU 81-58 in the Round of 32. Through those two contests, Boozer is averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 5.0 turnovers on 52.3% shooting from the field and 1-of-6 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.

Now, that's not to say Boozer is putting up poor numbers by any means. But for his standards, they are below average.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) scores in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, St. John's presents a unique matchup for Boozer, and he's due for a major bounce-back game.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

St. John's Doesn't Have the Length To Contain Boozer

Duke is the second-tallest team in college basketball, and one of the main reasons it has been lethal defensively is due to its overwhelming length and switchability at every position on the floor. St. John's, on the other hand, is the 59th-tallest team in the sport.

Red Storm big man Zuby Ejiofor is the biggest presence down low for St. John's at 6'9", and despite being an extremely physical player, he likely won't be able to stop Boozer one-on-one.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers forward Tristan Smith (14) and St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reach for a ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If St. John's elects to bring a double on Boozer, he can become an excellent passer. If the Red Storm don't double, he will score at will. It seems like a "pick your poison" situation for Rick Pitino when it comes to handling Boozer.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball past TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebounding Will Be a Huge Factor

Boozer is one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball, averaging 3.4 a game. The Red Storm rank 144th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage (29.7), according to KenPom.

The glass will be a huge factor in Friday's Sweet 16 matchup, and Boozer has become clinical this season at snagging his own misses to either put it back up or get to the free-throw line.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

St. John's lacks elite size and rebounding ability, which bodes well for a monster game from Boozer, which the Blue Devils will likely need to secure a victory.