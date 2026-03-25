Analytics Show Major Advantage for Duke Against St. John's

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils' biggest challenge thus far in the 2026 NCAA Tournament awaits, as the top-seeded Blue Devils will face 5-seed St. John's as Duke looks to advance to its third consecutive Elite Eight under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Despite the Blue Devils looking shaky at times to begin the Big Dance, they are still one of the most complete and dominant teams in college basketball. Duke boasts arguably the best resume in the entire sport, sitting with 17 Quadrant 1 victories on the year, tied for the most of any program in the nation.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

St. John's, an elite defensive club that has won 21 of its last 22 games, has generated significant hype as a potential upset pick over the Blue Devils on Friday.

Duke will assuredly be the best defensive team the Johnnies have faced so far this season, especially given how weak the Big East was. Particularly, if the Blue Devils get sophomore center Patrick Ngongba back in the lineup for heavy minutes, they should run the table on that side of the ball.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, there is another facet of the game that Duke could have an opportunity to exploit.

Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) looks to pass around TCU Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free Throw Line Could Become Major Advantage for Blue Devils

Duke has heavily utilized the free-throw line for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign, leading the ACC in total free-throw attempts (794) and free throws made (581). Now, the Blue Devils rank just 162nd nationally in team free-throw shooting percentage (73.2), according to KenPom. But the sheer amount they take relative to their opponents makes it an advantage.

The Blue Devils have allowed the fewest free throw attempts to their opponents of any team in the ACC (482). However, a key St. John's weakness could make the charity stripe an even bigger margin.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

St. John's led the Big East in free throw attempts (910) and makes (659). However, when it has struggled on the glass, the free-throw discrepancy has become an issue.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) and forward David Punch (15) and forward Micah Robinson (5) defend in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Is Lethal on Offensive Glass

Advanced numbers indicate that when St. John's struggles on the defensive boards, it fouls at a higher rate. Duke ranks fifth nationally at KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage (38.3).

Considering how elite an offensive rebounding team Jon Scheyer's club is, generating second-chance points, inherently, usually means more trips to the line if anything.

Found this pretty interesting. St. John's tends to foul more when it struggles to secure the DREB.



Duke ranks fifth nationally at KenPom in OREB% and led the ACC in FTA/FTM. pic.twitter.com/MNUHRljosq — hughstraine (@HughStraine) March 25, 2026

If Duke controls the glass as well as the free-throw discrepancy, it will be very difficult for the Red Storm to walk away with a victory.