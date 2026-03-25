Analytics Show Major Advantage for Duke Against St. John's
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils' biggest challenge thus far in the 2026 NCAA Tournament awaits, as the top-seeded Blue Devils will face 5-seed St. John's as Duke looks to advance to its third consecutive Elite Eight under head coach Jon Scheyer.
Despite the Blue Devils looking shaky at times to begin the Big Dance, they are still one of the most complete and dominant teams in college basketball. Duke boasts arguably the best resume in the entire sport, sitting with 17 Quadrant 1 victories on the year, tied for the most of any program in the nation.
St. John's, an elite defensive club that has won 21 of its last 22 games, has generated significant hype as a potential upset pick over the Blue Devils on Friday.
Duke will assuredly be the best defensive team the Johnnies have faced so far this season, especially given how weak the Big East was. Particularly, if the Blue Devils get sophomore center Patrick Ngongba back in the lineup for heavy minutes, they should run the table on that side of the ball.
However, there is another facet of the game that Duke could have an opportunity to exploit.
Free Throw Line Could Become Major Advantage for Blue Devils
Duke has heavily utilized the free-throw line for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign, leading the ACC in total free-throw attempts (794) and free throws made (581). Now, the Blue Devils rank just 162nd nationally in team free-throw shooting percentage (73.2), according to KenPom. But the sheer amount they take relative to their opponents makes it an advantage.
The Blue Devils have allowed the fewest free throw attempts to their opponents of any team in the ACC (482). However, a key St. John's weakness could make the charity stripe an even bigger margin.
St. John's led the Big East in free throw attempts (910) and makes (659). However, when it has struggled on the glass, the free-throw discrepancy has become an issue.
Duke Is Lethal on Offensive Glass
Advanced numbers indicate that when St. John's struggles on the defensive boards, it fouls at a higher rate. Duke ranks fifth nationally at KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage (38.3).
Considering how elite an offensive rebounding team Jon Scheyer's club is, generating second-chance points, inherently, usually means more trips to the line if anything.
If Duke controls the glass as well as the free-throw discrepancy, it will be very difficult for the Red Storm to walk away with a victory.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.