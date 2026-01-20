Why Duke Deserved Jump in Poll

The Duke basketball program (17-1, 6-0 ACC) has moved into the top-five of the Associated Press Poll following a two-win week out West. The Blue Devils took down California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) 71-56 on Jan. 14, then defeated Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) 80-50 on Jan. 17.

Duke became the second team in the ACC to complete the West Coast trip against the Cardinal and Golden Bears with a 2-0 record since the two clubs joined the conference last year. Wake Forest (11-7, 2-3 ACC) accomplished that during the 2024-25 campaign.

North Carolina (14-4, 2-3 ACC) wasn't so lucky, however. The Tar Heels completed the trip out West the same week the Blue Devils did against the same opponents, but fell to both Stanford and Cal. As a result, UNC dropped eight spots, from No. 14 to No. 22, in the AP Poll.

Following Duke's win over Stanford, the team now boasts an 8-1 record in Quadrant 1 games, more wins in that regard than any other team in the nation. Jon Scheyer's club also sits at 6-0 in true road games, and the only other team with an undefeated road record with at least six wins is No. 2 UConn.

Duke Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll

Last week's No. 2 team in the nation, Iowa State, suffered two losses to unranked teams over the last week to Kansas and Cincinnati, both on the road. The Cyclones' hiccup freed up the path for the Blue Devils to jump up from No. 6 in the poll.

This week, Duke came in at No. 5. It trails Arizona, UConn, Michigan, and Purdue, in that order. Iowa State dropped to No. 9.

As the rankings currently stand, the Blue Devils will face two ranked teams over their next five matchups. First, they will take on No. 23 Louisville (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 26. Then, Duke will head to Chapel Hill for a rivalry bout with UNC on Feb. 7.

Duke has already faced Louisville once this season, taking down the Cardinals 84-73 on Jan. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center.

ACC Remains With Five Ranked Squads

Duke is still the lone ACC team in the top-10 of the AP Poll. The four other schools out of the conference ranked this week are the same as last week, but some improved while others declined.

Virginia (16-2, 5-1 ACC) moved from No. 16 to No. 14 after taking down Louisville and SMU (13-5, 2-3 ACC), both on the road. Clemson (16-3, 6-0 ACC) jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after defeating Boston College (8-10, 1-4 ACC) and Miami (15-3, 4-1 ACC) at home.

Alongside North Carolina, Louisville fell from No. 20 to No. 23.

Next up for Duke is a home game against Wake Forest on Jan. 24.

