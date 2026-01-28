Why Duke Praised on Handling Mensah Contract Dispute

On Jan. 27, the Duke football program reached a resolution with quarterback Darian Mensah regarding the lawsuit the team had filed against him. The lawsuit stemmed from Mensah's announcement that he intended to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal mere hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16.

The case was expected to be heard on Jan. 29, but the two sides agreed to settle out of court. After it's all said and done, Mensah will be exiting the Duke football program and heading to Miami via the portal.

How Did This Dispute Arise?

After the 2024 college football season, Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million after the QB hit the portal from Tulane. That contract was active until Dec. 31, 2026.

About a month before Mensah announced he would be entering the portal, he publicly released a video announcing he would return to Duke in 2026. That announcement later meant nothing and sent the Blue Devils into a spiral, as Mensah announced his decision to enter with less than a day to go until the entry window was closed.

Darian Mensah has entered the transfer portal with Miami as the heavy favorite



Here is Mensah making a LeBron type Decision in which he announced a return to Duke… one month ago



pic.twitter.com/x3QvI6QHMM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 16, 2026

Duke then sued the quarterback for breaching the terms of the NIL deal. Obviously, this situation put Duke in an impossible spot to find a replacement, with the portal already practically closed.

The program stood its ground, but the NCAA is passionate about not referring to its players as employees. Thus, it put Duke in a tough spot to make an argument, as it was suing Mensah based on his decision to leave the football program.

Here's Duke's statement on Darian Mensah settlement:

“Duke University Athletics and Darian Mensah have reached a resolution that enables both parties to move forward.



We are committed to fulfilling all promises and obligations Duke makes to our student-athletes when we enter… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 27, 2026

It was always expected that Mensah would eventually be out the door once the lawsuit was filed. However, coaches and staffers around the country are applauding the Blue Devils for holding their ground.

Duke Praised for Standing Their Ground With Mensah

This case between Duke and Mensah painted an obvious picture of where the state of college athletics currently is. Contracts essentially mean nothing if a player can simply say, "Never mind."

Mensah delivered an ACC Championship to the Blue Devils in 2025, but had contractually agreed to remain with the program. How does a program like Duke build a team in the long term if that contract can, quite literally, just be ignored?

But Duke stood its ground, and staffers around the nation are applauding the Blue Devils.

"I think that our sport is falling apart the way blatant tampering is happening around the country and there seems to be zero accountability," a Big 12 general manager told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "Where does it stop if this is allowed to happen without full liquidated damages being sought after? Would be curious to see how many people tamper with players to unenroll post spring ball if they have unexpected needs."

"We can hold guys accountable for up to 100% of remaining contract value if they decide to leave and we plan to do that for any of our top guys," a Big Ten general manager said. "Only leverage we have."

"I thought it was a good step in the right direction that contracts mean something," another Big 12 GM explained.

This is a defining case for the future of college football, and who knows where the system goes from here. Although Duke ultimately lost its star quarterback, it stood its ground.

Hopefully, the battle from Duke sparks a new wave in collegiate athletics where contracts between players and universities actually mean something.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.