Why Duke Preparing For New Challenge Against Louisville

The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball program (18-1, 7-0 ACC) has now won back-to-back games by over 20 points, with its most recent victory coming over Wake Forest (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 24, 90-69. The Blue Devils are the only remaining undefeated ACC team in league play.

Now, the program is set to face No. 23 Louisville (14-5, 4-3 ACC) for the second time this season at home on Jan. 26. Duke took down the Cardinals 84-73 at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 6.

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils went into the halftime locker room in a 47-38 deficit, the most points they have allowed to a team in any half this season. It took a dominant second half from Duke to secure a victory on both sides of the ball, and it did just that.

Louisville senior guard Ryan Conwell was red-hot in the first frame, scoring 16 points and knocking down four threes. Dame Sarr was the primary assignment on Conwell in the second half, and he was almost entirely taken out of the contest.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) consults with head coach Jon Scheyer (right) during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke was able to secure a victory, but the Cardinals were without potentially their best player in 5-star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. However, the star rookie is slated to suit up on Monday night.

Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. is still out for injury this year in the KFC Yum! Center. Jan. 13, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. Expected To Play Versus Duke

Brown is one of the most electric guards in college basketball, but missed the first meeting between Duke and Louisville, as well as another seven games. The rookie made his return on Saturday for the Cardinals' bout with Virginia Tech, and looked like he hadn't missed a beat.

In Brown's first game since Dec. 13, he went for 20 points and six assists in 29 minutes of action. The Cardinals defeated the Hokies 85-71.

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Now, Duke has shown promise since the first game against Louisville on the defensive side of the ball, but it's definitely not consistently at the level it can be. The Blue Devils got away with 20 minutes of lackluster defense with the absence of Brown, but that might not be the case this time around.

Brown is an elite passer with the ability to score in a bunch of different ways. He knows how to find his teammates and create shots for others, while using his own skills to get to the rim himself at times.

Mikel Brown Jr. vs Virginia Tech



20 PTS (7-11 FG, 3-6 3PT)

6 AST

1 STL



1st game back from back injury.. we have some re-evaluating to do ASAP…... pic.twitter.com/asuTvzuBv9 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 24, 2026

Caleb Foster will likely be the primary defender on Brown, which will be a tall task. Foster has arguably been the team's best perimeter defender this season.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Could Weather Affect This Matchup?

Duke's matchup with Wake Forest was originally scheduled to tip off at 5:45 pm ET, but was moved up to 12:00 pm ET with the impending snowstorm on the East Coast. With the snow currently active, that could have implications forr the game.

The Blue Devils are currently scheduled to tip off against the Cardinals at 7:00 pm ET on Monday night.

