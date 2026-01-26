Why Duke Preparing For New Challenge Against Louisville
The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball program (18-1, 7-0 ACC) has now won back-to-back games by over 20 points, with its most recent victory coming over Wake Forest (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 24, 90-69. The Blue Devils are the only remaining undefeated ACC team in league play.
Now, the program is set to face No. 23 Louisville (14-5, 4-3 ACC) for the second time this season at home on Jan. 26. Duke took down the Cardinals 84-73 at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 6.
The Blue Devils went into the halftime locker room in a 47-38 deficit, the most points they have allowed to a team in any half this season. It took a dominant second half from Duke to secure a victory on both sides of the ball, and it did just that.
Louisville senior guard Ryan Conwell was red-hot in the first frame, scoring 16 points and knocking down four threes. Dame Sarr was the primary assignment on Conwell in the second half, and he was almost entirely taken out of the contest.
Duke was able to secure a victory, but the Cardinals were without potentially their best player in 5-star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. However, the star rookie is slated to suit up on Monday night.
Mikel Brown Jr. Expected To Play Versus Duke
Brown is one of the most electric guards in college basketball, but missed the first meeting between Duke and Louisville, as well as another seven games. The rookie made his return on Saturday for the Cardinals' bout with Virginia Tech, and looked like he hadn't missed a beat.
In Brown's first game since Dec. 13, he went for 20 points and six assists in 29 minutes of action. The Cardinals defeated the Hokies 85-71.
Now, Duke has shown promise since the first game against Louisville on the defensive side of the ball, but it's definitely not consistently at the level it can be. The Blue Devils got away with 20 minutes of lackluster defense with the absence of Brown, but that might not be the case this time around.
Brown is an elite passer with the ability to score in a bunch of different ways. He knows how to find his teammates and create shots for others, while using his own skills to get to the rim himself at times.
Caleb Foster will likely be the primary defender on Brown, which will be a tall task. Foster has arguably been the team's best perimeter defender this season.
Could Weather Affect This Matchup?
Duke's matchup with Wake Forest was originally scheduled to tip off at 5:45 pm ET, but was moved up to 12:00 pm ET with the impending snowstorm on the East Coast. With the snow currently active, that could have implications forr the game.
The Blue Devils are currently scheduled to tip off against the Cardinals at 7:00 pm ET on Monday night.
