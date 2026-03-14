Social Media Reacts to Duke vs Clemson

the loss of both Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba was on full display in the Blue Devils first ACC tournament game against Florida State. Duke escapes with a 80-79 win after Florida State misses the last second shot. Now Duke plays against Clemson who lost to the Blue Devils earlier in the year 67-54.

Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils semi final matchup.

1st Half

Duke has been careless with the ball through the first half. With three turnovers, Duke has only scored three points and has only taken two shots. While the offense isn't looking good, the defense looks defense, holding the Tigers to 2-6 from the field. At the first media timeout, Clemson leads the Blue Devils 5-3.

Turnovers again. Already with 3. The calmness of Caleb Foster handling the ball is really missed. Something I never thought I'd say about him but he's improved so much this year — stephen (@Shrimp_Pimp1206) March 14, 2026

Duke starts to pick it up on the offensive side with cam Boozer taking over with eight points with five free throws.

Clemson struggles to defend Cam Boozer. It’s good to see Cam making most of his free throws! — ✨ Reisa 😈 (@2Dukegirl21) March 14, 2026

Duke and Clemson has been a dog fight as no team can separate themselves on offense.

Duke vs. Clemson is just a bunch of mud-slinging. — Caleb (@zuves35) March 14, 2026

Duke now starting to make shots and have gained an eight point lead.

7-0 run over the last 2 minutes for Duke. Now up 26-18 — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) March 14, 2026

Duke's defense has stepped up, holding the Tigers to zero points for over five minutes.

Duke boys way better defense today — day (@dayonnethedon) March 14, 2026

Duke continues to dominate against Clemson, going up 16 with 30 second remaining in the first half. Cameron Boozer continues to get to the free throw line shooting 8-10 for 13 points.

Cameron Boozer is having himself a game #GoDuke #BlueDevils — Mack Hubbard (@Blacknove) March 14, 2026

Nikolas Khamenia hits a last second shot to give the Blue Devils a 19 point lead heading into halftime.

Have yourself a game, Nikolas Khamenia!! — Lisa Kadlec 🥋🧬 (@lisakadlec) March 14, 2026

2nd Half

Duke continues to dominate, While the Tigers had a bit of momentum swinging its way, the Blue Devils found an answer to keep a double digit lead.

Duke v Clemson



Clemson is trying holding on to the game, Duke has widen the lead to a 20 point lead



Duke: 52

Clemson: 32

Half 2

12:41 — Zoie Terrell (@ZoieTerrell) March 14, 2026

Tigers start making a run to bring the 20 point lead to a 15 point lead at the second media timeout.

Duke leads Clemson 52-37 with 11:18 left to go in this one.



The Tigers aren't quite ready to bow out yet and are currently on a 5-0 run.



Gonna need a lot more. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 14, 2026

Unlike yesterday against Florida State, Isaiah Evans has struggled against the Tigers to score. Evans is just shooting 1-8 from the field and 0-6 from three. With Evans struggling, Nikolas Khamenia has produced off the bench with 14 and Cayden Boozer having a bounce back game with 14 of his own.

On a night Isaiah is 1/8, you'd assume this Duke team is trailing or down big.



Cayden and Nik have added 14+ each to cover that gap. That's a team. — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) March 14, 2026

Duke continues to hold on against Clemson with a 16 point lead with under seven minutes left in the game.

Hold on Duke!!!!! — Jon Halpert (@MasterAgenda68) March 14, 2026

tonight, Cameron Boozer ties Marvin Bagley for the most 20 point double-doubles for a Duke freshman in the last 45 years with 12.

is Cameron(Cam) Boozer having the best season ever for a Duke true freshman? — A.Roy 🖤 (@aceboog1e) March 14, 2026

Duke beats Clemson with a final score of 73-61. Cameron Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 24 points on just 6-9 shooting from the field and 9-12 from the free throw line. Duke now moves to the ACC championship game to play against Virginia.