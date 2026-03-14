Social Media Reacts to Duke vs Clemson
In this story:
the loss of both Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba was on full display in the Blue Devils first ACC tournament game against Florida State. Duke escapes with a 80-79 win after Florida State misses the last second shot. Now Duke plays against Clemson who lost to the Blue Devils earlier in the year 67-54.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils semi final matchup.
1st Half
Duke has been careless with the ball through the first half. With three turnovers, Duke has only scored three points and has only taken two shots. While the offense isn't looking good, the defense looks defense, holding the Tigers to 2-6 from the field. At the first media timeout, Clemson leads the Blue Devils 5-3.
Duke starts to pick it up on the offensive side with cam Boozer taking over with eight points with five free throws.
Duke and Clemson has been a dog fight as no team can separate themselves on offense.
Duke now starting to make shots and have gained an eight point lead.
Duke's defense has stepped up, holding the Tigers to zero points for over five minutes.
Duke continues to dominate against Clemson, going up 16 with 30 second remaining in the first half. Cameron Boozer continues to get to the free throw line shooting 8-10 for 13 points.
Nikolas Khamenia hits a last second shot to give the Blue Devils a 19 point lead heading into halftime.
2nd Half
Duke continues to dominate, While the Tigers had a bit of momentum swinging its way, the Blue Devils found an answer to keep a double digit lead.
Tigers start making a run to bring the 20 point lead to a 15 point lead at the second media timeout.
Unlike yesterday against Florida State, Isaiah Evans has struggled against the Tigers to score. Evans is just shooting 1-8 from the field and 0-6 from three. With Evans struggling, Nikolas Khamenia has produced off the bench with 14 and Cayden Boozer having a bounce back game with 14 of his own.
Duke continues to hold on against Clemson with a 16 point lead with under seven minutes left in the game.
tonight, Cameron Boozer ties Marvin Bagley for the most 20 point double-doubles for a Duke freshman in the last 45 years with 12.
Duke beats Clemson with a final score of 73-61. Cameron Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 24 points on just 6-9 shooting from the field and 9-12 from the free throw line. Duke now moves to the ACC championship game to play against Virginia.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.