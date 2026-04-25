Why Duke's Scheyer Could Be Under Most Pressure Next Season

The Duke basketball program has its 2026-27 rotation almost entirely set, barring any unforeseen changes. And simply put, it could not have been much more successful.

Also read: Grading Duke's Full Offseason So Far

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff attacked this offseason with a bit of a different game plan than the Duke program has utilized over the last decade or so. Typically, the Blue Devils revolve their clubs around elite freshman talent, lose most of it after one season, then replenish the rotation with the next elite freshman talent.

However, in this new era of college basketball dominated by NIL and the transfer portal, Scheyer and Co. are adapting. Duke dove head-first into the portal, swiping experienced transfers while also attempting to retain key pieces of its rotation from last season.

Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breaking Down Duke's Offseason

The Blue Devils brought in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell via the portal, two upperclassmen who will contribute to the rotation next season.

Scharnowski averaged over 10 points and six rebounds, along with 1.3 blocks, last season en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors. Blackwell established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball last season and will likely be the Blue Devils' go-to guy offensively.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The 6'4 guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell notched 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more.

Additionally, Duke brought back Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Sebastian Wilkins, marking four of its top six scorers from a season ago. Add in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, and Scheyer's squad is one of the deepest teams in the nation heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Jon Scheyer Could Be Under Most Pressure

Over Jon Scheyer's tenure and beyond, Duke has revolved around a freshman. The Blue Devils have had the last two National Players of the Year on their roster in Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg, both rookies. In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman.

This roster is completely different. It favors continuity and veteran leadership, arguably the two most important factors of roster-building in today's age of college athletics, and the star rookies are simply complementary pieces.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sure, Duke won't have the unstoppable force that Boozer or Flagg were, barring a major jump from Blackwell, but this is probably the deepest and most experienced team Scheyer has ever had. It has been molded perfectly for a team with national title aspirations, and after two seasons of heartbreak and questions around whether Scheyer can get it done, this is the year to prove it.

Scheyer and Co. couldn't have asked for much better of an offseason, but it has to translate to results and a deep NCAA Tournament run.