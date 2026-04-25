Why Duke's Scheyer Could Be Under Most Pressure Next Season
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The Duke basketball program has its 2026-27 rotation almost entirely set, barring any unforeseen changes. And simply put, it could not have been much more successful.
Also read: Grading Duke's Full Offseason So Far
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff attacked this offseason with a bit of a different game plan than the Duke program has utilized over the last decade or so. Typically, the Blue Devils revolve their clubs around elite freshman talent, lose most of it after one season, then replenish the rotation with the next elite freshman talent.
However, in this new era of college basketball dominated by NIL and the transfer portal, Scheyer and Co. are adapting. Duke dove head-first into the portal, swiping experienced transfers while also attempting to retain key pieces of its rotation from last season.
Breaking Down Duke's Offseason
The Blue Devils brought in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell via the portal, two upperclassmen who will contribute to the rotation next season.
Scharnowski averaged over 10 points and six rebounds, along with 1.3 blocks, last season en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors. Blackwell established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball last season and will likely be the Blue Devils' go-to guy offensively.
The 6'4 guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell notched 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more.
Additionally, Duke brought back Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Sebastian Wilkins, marking four of its top six scorers from a season ago. Add in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, and Scheyer's squad is one of the deepest teams in the nation heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
Why Jon Scheyer Could Be Under Most Pressure
Over Jon Scheyer's tenure and beyond, Duke has revolved around a freshman. The Blue Devils have had the last two National Players of the Year on their roster in Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg, both rookies. In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman.
This roster is completely different. It favors continuity and veteran leadership, arguably the two most important factors of roster-building in today's age of college athletics, and the star rookies are simply complementary pieces.
Sure, Duke won't have the unstoppable force that Boozer or Flagg were, barring a major jump from Blackwell, but this is probably the deepest and most experienced team Scheyer has ever had. It has been molded perfectly for a team with national title aspirations, and after two seasons of heartbreak and questions around whether Scheyer can get it done, this is the year to prove it.
Scheyer and Co. couldn't have asked for much better of an offseason, but it has to translate to results and a deep NCAA Tournament run.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.