Duke Basketball's John Blackwell Drawing Serious Preseason Hype
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Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has the potential to put together a special final collegiate season with the Duke basketball program this upcoming season.
The 6'4" guard was one of the most sought-after pieces in this offseason's transfer portal cycle and was the best backcourt piece of the bunch.
Blackwell now joins the Blue Devils as the No. 1 scoring option on a team for the first time in his college career. He still put up some high-profile scoring numbers across his three seasons with the Badgers, but this will be the first time he will have the freedom to have the ball in his hands as much as he wants.
Ahead of his senior year, Blackwell is generating some major hype.
John Blackwell Listed as One of Top College Basketball Returners for 2026-27 Season
Fox Sports' Michael Cohen released a list of the top 10 returning players in college basketball next season, and Blackwell checked in. The list was compiled in no particular order, but Blackwell was the only player out of the ACC to make the cut.
"One year removed from a near-silent transfer portal cycle in which head coach Jon Scheyer only added reserve center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, the Blue Devils made much more of a splash this spring," Cohen said. "In addition to signing former Belmont star Drew Scharnowski, the No. 31 overall transfer and No. 8 power forward in the portal, Scheyer also secured one of the sport’s best pure scorers in Blackwell."
Why John Blackwell Can Be an All-American
Blackwell turned into one of the better scoring guards in college basketball last season, averaging 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.
A career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, Blackwell has proven himself as an elite volume scorer. He now enters the perfect situation with Duke to blossom into possibly the best scorer in the country.
Outside of Blackwell, the Blue Devils don't have another proven volume scorer, but have elite complementary pieces around the former Badger. Guards Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. don't need to score to impact winning, and all are great floor generals who can get everything organized on that side of the ball.
Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje make up not only what could be the best defensive frontcourt in the nation, but the best passing big man unit as well. Blackwell moves very well without the basketball, and backdoor cuts along the baseline will be available for him with pick-and-roll action.
With 3-and-D pieces all over the floor to spread out the rotation, Blackwell will have the freedom to get up 12 to 15 shots a night. If his efficiency remains similar to what it has been throughout his college career, there's no reason he can't be a 22 to 24 point-per-game scorer as a Blue Devil.
Blackwell couldn't be in a better position to succeed, and Duke's offensive ceiling as a whole next season will revolve heavily around his production.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine