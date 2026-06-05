Duke Basketball's John Blackwell Drawing Serious Preseason Hype

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has the potential to put together a special final collegiate season with the Duke basketball program this upcoming season.

The 6'4" guard was one of the most sought-after pieces in this offseason's transfer portal cycle and was the best backcourt piece of the bunch.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell now joins the Blue Devils as the No. 1 scoring option on a team for the first time in his college career. He still put up some high-profile scoring numbers across his three seasons with the Badgers, but this will be the first time he will have the freedom to have the ball in his hands as much as he wants.

Ahead of his senior year, Blackwell is generating some major hype.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Listed as One of Top College Basketball Returners for 2026-27 Season

Fox Sports' Michael Cohen released a list of the top 10 returning players in college basketball next season, and Blackwell checked in. The list was compiled in no particular order, but Blackwell was the only player out of the ACC to make the cut.

"One year removed from a near-silent transfer portal cycle in which head coach Jon Scheyer only added reserve center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, the Blue Devils made much more of a splash this spring," Cohen said. "In addition to signing former Belmont star Drew Scharnowski, the No. 31 overall transfer and No. 8 power forward in the portal, Scheyer also secured one of the sport’s best pure scorers in Blackwell."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why John Blackwell Can Be an All-American

Blackwell turned into one of the better scoring guards in college basketball last season, averaging 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

A career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, Blackwell has proven himself as an elite volume scorer. He now enters the perfect situation with Duke to blossom into possibly the best scorer in the country.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Outside of Blackwell, the Blue Devils don't have another proven volume scorer, but have elite complementary pieces around the former Badger. Guards Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. don't need to score to impact winning, and all are great floor generals who can get everything organized on that side of the ball.

Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje make up not only what could be the best defensive frontcourt in the nation, but the best passing big man unit as well. Blackwell moves very well without the basketball, and backdoor cuts along the baseline will be available for him with pick-and-roll action.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 3-and-D pieces all over the floor to spread out the rotation, Blackwell will have the freedom to get up 12 to 15 shots a night. If his efficiency remains similar to what it has been throughout his college career, there's no reason he can't be a 22 to 24 point-per-game scorer as a Blue Devil.

Blackwell couldn't be in a better position to succeed, and Duke's offensive ceiling as a whole next season will revolve heavily around his production.