How Duke's Building Next Season's Roster in Completely New Way

The Duke basketball program has had an extremely eventful last few days of the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle after a quiet beginning.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten freshman guard Cayden Boozer, redshirt freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins, junior guard Caleb Foster, and sophomore forward Patrick Ngongba back for another season. The Blue Devils have also inked former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell via the portal.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke is still waiting on decisions from guys like Dame Sarr, but how the roster currently stands, the Blue Devils are clearly a national title contender on paper heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Before this year, Scheyer hadn't really utilized the portal heavily, as Duke has perennially relied on elite young talent to lead its squads. However, the Duke coaching staff is clearly taking a different approach this offseason.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Prioritizing Veterans This Offseason

Since the NIL and transfer portal era has taken over college basketball, it has become increasingly clear that continuity and experience are likely the two most important aspects of roster building. This past season, Michigan became the first all-transfer starting five to win the National Championship.

Scheyer is clearly taking a page out of Dusty May's book, as the program has prioritized getting its key pieces back from last season, along with landing veterans in the portal.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scharnowski is entering his junior season, and Blackwell is entering his senior season. All of Wilkins, Ngongba, and Boozer have been with the Duke program for at least one year.

It seems more likely than not that Duke will get Sarr back for another year. If that's the case, it's almost a guarantee that one or zero freshmen will start for the Blue Devils next season. That's something Duke fans aren't used to seeing.

If Duke lands Blackwell and Caleb stays, it has the best backcourt in college basketball heading into next season.



Foster

Blackwell

Boozer

Rippey — hughstraine (@HughStraine) April 21, 2026

This Hasn't Been Duke's Normal Approach

Over the last decade, from Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer, Duke has prioritized its rosters with elite freshman talent. This is the third season in a row where the Blue Devils have cemented the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class.

Last season, it was Cameron Boozer. The year before that, it was Cooper Flagg. In seven of the past nine seasons, the Blue Devils' leading scorer has been a rookie. Even if its leading scorer wasn't a freshman, a large part of Duke's production has come from freshmen over the past several years.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Next season, however, will be different. A realistic projected starting five for Duke could be Blackwell, Foster, Sarr, Cameron Williams, and Ngongba, featuring one freshman. That would mean that incoming 5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 1 point guard in the class per 247Sports, would be coming off the bench.

Scheyer and his staff are adapting to this new era of college basketball, which favors experience over raw talent. Although Duke has remained at the top of the sport while prioritizing elite rookies, it's clear that veterans are the recipe for success.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, teams can still be led by an elite freshman, like Illinois was with Keaton Wagler or Arizona with Brayden Burries and Koa Peat. However, there have to be veteran pieces around them.

It's a new wave of collegiate athletics, and Scheyer is adapting for continued success.