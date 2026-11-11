2 Winners, 2 Losers From Duke Basketball's Champions Classic Loss to MSU

Michigan State was the better team on Tuesday night.

No. 2 Duke suffered its first loss of the season against No. 5 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, 79-73. The Blue Devils played a really good game on the defensive end, but Michigan State was the better club on both ends of the floor.

At the end of the day, it's the third game of the season and a great chance for Duke to learn from some early struggles. This team isn't perfect, and neither is any team in college basketball. Here are a few big winners and losers from the Blue Devils' defeat at the hands of the Spartans.

Winners

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) shoots over Michigan State Spartans center Ethan Taylor (10) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glue Guys

I thought Drew Scharnowski and Sebastian Wilkins gave Jon Scheyer and Co. some pretty great minutes. Scharnowski went for eight points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 15 minutes. Wilkins notched nine points, two offensive rebounds, and a block in 19 minutes.

Michigan State did a really good job neutralizing the Blue Devils' size advantage, but Duke still got some quality minutes from its "Swiss Army Knife" type players off the bench. The Spartans played a nearly flawless defensive game, but Scharnowski and Wilkins had a big impact with their defense, rebounding, and physicality.

More often than not, having high-level and versatile defenders off the bench will be a big advantage for Duke. On Tuesday night, it was more Michigan State playing an outstanding game than Duke failing to meet expectations.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) forward Dame Sarr (7) and Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Glass

Again, Sparty played an unbelievable defensive game and deserves a ton of credit. However, when the Blue Devils struggled to find any sort of consistent high-percentage looks in the second half, it was offensive rebounding and trips to the free-throw line that kept them in it.

Duke outrebounded Michigan State 40-38, including 18-9 on the offensive glass. Those offensive boards turned into 14 second-chance points. The Blue Devils also attempted 37 free throws, including 25 in the second half. They knocked down 26 overall for a 70% clip, but controlling the glass and earning free ones at the line will be an advantage for this team in other tight games down the stretch throughout the rest of the year.

Losers

Outside Shooting

Michigan State disrupted Duke's half-court action so well and attacked the ball defensively to keep Duke uncomfortable offensively basically all night. The Spartans tried to take the interior away, and it led to open kick-outs for the Blue Devils. Open outside shots were there, but they didn't fall.

Duke shot 7-of-29 (24%) from three-point range in the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils probably won't become a team that wants to rely on the three to win games, but it has the personnel to take a big step forward from the three-point-shooting club it was a season ago.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes adjustments against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turnovers

Duke took much better care of the basketball in the second half, but turnovers were the reason MSU got out to an early lead. 10 of Michigan State's first 11 points came off five Duke turnovers, and it notched 13 points off nine turnovers by the Blue Devils by halftime.

The Blue Devils ended the night with 13 total turnovers that turned into 16 MSU points, but early giveaways gave the Spartans opportunities to get out in transition, which they took full advantage of.