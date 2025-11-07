Duke Duo in Running for Prestigious Basketball Awards
Duke didn't start the season the way it wanted to, falling to No. 16 Baylor in Paris, 58-52. The No. 7 Blue Devils led the way for much of the game, but fell short in the fourth quarter, where the Bears outscored them 15-9.
Kara Lawson didn't get the stellar opening to the season that she was hoping for, snapping a string of six consecutive season-opening wins for the program. Duke struggled from the field, shooting just 29% and only 21% from long range.
The Blue Devils tried to battle back in the final minutes, but that led to fouls and free throws for Baylor's Taliah Scott, who sealed the game at the line and finished with 24 points.
Duke will have time to regroup before hitting the court again Sunday against Holy Cross back at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but its a tough blow to start the season nonetheless.
A pair of Blue Devils still managed to crack watch lists for some of the most sought-after awards in women's college basketball. If Duke is going to rebound from an early loss, Lawson will have to lean on two of her best players.
Toby Fournier
Toby Fournier won ACC Rookie of the Year last season while exclusively coming off the bench for Lawson. She scored 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game last season across 35 games.
In Paris, Fournier got her first start for Duke against Baylor and made the most of it. She scored a team-high 16 points in the loss and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward played 34 minutes against the Bears.
Now, Fournier's new role has her on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list. The award is annually presented at the Final Four to the nation's top women's basketball player.
50 players were placed on the watch list. USC's Juju Watkins has won the award each of the previous two seasons, but she will miss this season with an injury.
Despite not earning a start last season, Fournier was a critical part of Duke's run to the Elite Eight in March. She earned All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors and was the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Week three separate times.
Fournier's double-double to open the season is a bright spot in the team's 0-1 start to the year. Her efficiency from the field (52.6% from the field last season) will be critical for the Blue Devils this season in a larger role.
Emilee Skinner
Emilee Skinner is the lone recruit from Lawson's 2025 class, and she's a good one. The five-star guard didn't play in the season-opener against Baylor due to injury, but is another valuable piece to the Blue Devils this season.
Skinner is the No. 4 player overall in her class, and her injury limited the Blue Devils to a seven-player rotation against the Bears. That won't be the norm, as Skinner will join that rotation when healthy and provide lots of points.
The expectations are high for the freshman, as noted by the Tamika Catchings Award preseason watch list, which Skinner is part of. The award is annually presented to the top freshman player in the country in women's college basketball.
Skinner is one of 20 names on the list as the lone Duke freshman recruit this season. Her scoring skill set stands out right away. She can score from all three levels and play off the dribble. She's also an active passer and rebounder, finding ways to set up teammates on the floor.
In her senior season at Ridgeline High School in Utah, 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.5 blocks en route to a third straight state championship.
Lawson hopes to have her freshman on the floor soon, as Skinner will be a game-changing presence for the Blue Devils.
