One Duke Sophomore Looking to take the Next Step
The Duke Blue Devils Women's Basketball program is looking to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament. Last season, they had a great season and are looking to build from that. They won the ACC and are looking to do the same this upcoming season and go all the way.
They have a team that could contend with the best of them, and that is the message going into this season. They will have some incoming freshmen who will add to this team and contribute in a big way. They will also lean on the returning players who will lead the way this season. They know what to expect and how they want things run here at Duke.
They have been hard at work all offseason long, and head coach Kara Lawson keeps elevating this program. She has gotten better each season that she has been at Duke, and she just wants to put her team in the best position to be successful both on and off the court.
One player who is looking to have another great season and be better is sophomore Toby Fournier. She has been great for this program and is looking to have a bigger impact than she did a season ago.
"Toby Fournier, the 2025 ACC Rookie of the Year, is back for her second season as a Blue Devil," said Mentha Sivaraman of The Chronicle. "The Toronto native was one of the most anticipated freshmen last year as the 10th-ranked recruit in espnW’s Class of 2024, and she certainly lived up to the hype."
"Aside from her most notable ability to dunk, which she has yet to display in a game, against South Carolina in the Elite Eight last season, Fournier was a key player, dropping 18 points and six rebounds."
"The sophomore plays an extremely accurate and precise game, leading the team last year in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throws. She scored a career-high 28 points to close the regular season in a matchup with Florida State."
After being the first player off the bench in her debut season, Fournier is expected to be a key starter in the 2025-26 season. Standing at 6-foot-2 in the front court, she will be a versatile player and have a huge impact on both the Blue Devils' defense and offense. The sophomore will most likely continue to be a high scorer on the team and lock down opposing players in difficult situations.
Fournier is a dominant player who can perform in all areas, and head coach Kara Lawson will continue to utilize her flexibility as a player. After learning just how well she plays with her teammates, she will lead the team both on and off the court, becoming a mentor to the new freshmen.
