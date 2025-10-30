Four-Star Duke Target Sets Commitment Date
Back on August 6, four-star center Chamiah Francis narrowed down her Top 7 schools. Now, the Duke target knows when she'll be announcing her commitment. Blue Devils fans can be excited for Halloween for more than one reason, as that's when Francis will make her decision.
Francis declared that October 31 would be the day she picks which of the seven schools she'll be attending. With all eyes on one of the top centers in the Class of 2026, Duke knows they're up against some of the top teams in the nation.
Duke's Competition For Francis
Unsurprisingly, two Florida schools cut Francis. The 6'3'' center currently plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, FL. Francis has been weighing her options for months, but staying in Florida could become a reality.
Both Miami and Florida State are in the running to land Francis. She hasn't come out and said how important remaining in Florida is, but 28% of the schools in her Top 7 would see her remaining in her home state.
The other four teams include: Alabama, UNC, Ole Miss, and LSU. Duke's head coach, Kara Lawson, has already put together one of, if not the best, Class of 2026. Her recruiting skills are second to none, and they'll be put to the test here as there's an 85% chance Francis doesn't become a Blue Devil.
Lawson's Class of 2026
In her Class of '26, Lawson has landed four of the top recruits in the country. All four players who have committed are Top-50 players, a feat that seems rather impossible. Somehow, Lawson was able to bring Bella Flemings, Autumn Fleary, Sanai Green, and Taylor Sofilkanich to the team.
While figuring out minutes next season may be difficult, Lawson's pitch to Francis is quite simple. Duke's roster next season is going to be stacked, and if Francis wants to play with the best players in the nation, she should look no further. Even entering this season, the Blue Devils are already ranked No. 7.
Duke's No. 7 ranking reflects just how much work Lawson has done in her short tenure as head coach. The Blue Devils continue to rise and are inching closer towards becomming a dynasty like their mens team. This is a defining year for Lawson and Duke, but the team knows they're already set for 2026 and beyond due to their stellar recruiting record.
