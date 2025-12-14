Duke Women's Basketball Looking For the Fans to Show Out

The Duke Women's Basketball team has not gotten off to the start it wanted to this season. They were looking to win a lot of these non-conference games, but that just has not been the case for the Blue Devils.

They are off to a rough start, but they are still looking to improve each day and work hard to get things going in the right direction this season. They have it in them, and they are looking to be the best for the whole team, so the whole team can start feeding off the energy.

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The non-conference schedule was one of the most difficult that any team took on this season, but it was for a reason. It was to shape up the team for ACC play. Head coach Kara Lawson knows how great the ACC is, and she wanted to put her team in the best position to be successful when they are playing all these good teams in the conference. It was a test and one that did not go well for the most part, but they will learn from it, and they got off to the start they wanted to in ACC play.

The Blue Devils won their first ACC game this season over Virginia Tech. It was the start they wanted, and they will build off that, and when they come back from a little break, they will be a force in all the games they are in.

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson speaks with Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson (4) during a break in play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Duke Looking for the Home Crowd

Another thing that this team is looking for is the home crowd advantage. When they played LSU, they expected to see a good crowd, but that was not the case.

"Just two days apart, Duke men’s and women’s basketball held their premier non-conference home matchups of the 2025-26 season. Men’s basketball hosted reigning national champion Florida and won a 67-66 thriller. The atmosphere in Cameron Indoor Stadium was electric, as one of the loudest student sections in the country lived up to its name," said Myles Powicki of The Chronicle.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Cameron Crazies cheer at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Two days later, the Crazies were almost nowhere to be found. Head coach Kara Lawson’s squad welcomed No. 5 LSU for its long-awaited visit to Durham, and there were few students to be seen. Some fans may have been turned away by the Blue Devils’ 3-5 record at the time, but fans should know that this early-season lull is not here to stay, Lawson’s team is just as talented as ever and should finish near the top of the conference again."

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE