Duke Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as Duke builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Duke is focused on bringing an ACC Championship back to Durham on Saturday, but Manny Diaz is still hoping to secure the 2026 recruiting class this week. The current class ranks 64th in the nation with 15 commits, according to 247 Sports.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Name Position Height Weight High School Hometown Star Rating (247 Sports) Early Signee? Sean Stover IOL 6-foot-2.5 275 pounds Prosper HS Prosper, TX 4 ★ Obinna Umeh EDGE 6-foot-3 225 pounds St. Thomas HS Houston, TX 3 ★ Terry Walker III QB 6-foot-3.5 193 pounds Hamilton Southeastern HS Fishers, IN 3 ★ Lyrik Pettis S 6-foot-1 175 pounds Crest HS Shelby, NC 3 ★ CJ Givers RB 5-foot-11 195 pounds Fellowship Christian School Roswell, GA 3 ★ Kavon Conciauro WR 6-foot-3 195 pounds Houston County HS Warner Robins, GA 3 ★ Colsen Gatten LB 6-foot-1 215 pounds Central Catholic HS Pittsburgh, PA 3 ★ Ayden Cain DL 6-foot-2 272 pounds Gainesville HS Gainesville, GA 3 ★ Tyson Sanford S 5-foot-11 182 pounds Peachtree Ridge HS Suwanee, GA 3 ★ Ben Moseley TE 6-foot-5 210 pounds Cherokee County HS Centre, AL 3 ★ Brody Keefe WR 6-foot-3 193 pounds Myers Park HS Charlotte, NC 3 ★ Jayvian Tanelus RB 5-foot-9 190 pounds Community School of Naples Naples, FL 3 ★ Chadwicke Cannon DL 6-foot-1 275 pounds Spruce Creek HS Port Orange, FL 3 ★ KD Cotton S 5-foot-9 185 pounds Weddington HS Matthews, NC 3 ★ Gavin Strange K 5-foot-11 170 pounds Southlake Carroll HS Southlake, TX 3 ★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke has an even class, with seven players each on offense and defense, and one kicker. The Blue Devils added a significant amount of depth in the skill-position department on offense, adding a pair of running backs and a pair of receivers with a quarterback and a tight end. Duke was aggressive in the transfer portal in the previous cycle, and I would expect that again this season, making much of this class depth for the 2026 season.

Offense

The Blue Devils did add a quarterback in the 2026 class, hopefully to sit behind Darian Mensah next season. Terry Walker III, a three-star quarterback, has already shut down his recruitment and will sign. CJ Givers and Jayvian Tanelus are similar tailbacks in style, and Duke paired them with a trio of huge targets in the passing game. 6-foot-3 receivers Kavon Conciauro and Brody Keefe join the class alongside 6-foot-5 tight end Ben Moseley.

Sean Stover is the only offensive lineman the Blue Devils are bringing in, but he is the highest-rated player in the class. He's athletic as a center, but with Duke center Matt Craycraft returning, he could see some play time at guard, even though both of Duke's starting guards are returning as well. He doesn't have the size to play tackle, but he could be a great sixth lineman for the Blue Devils in year one.

Defense

The Blue Devils lost one of their best defenders in the class in EDGE Dane Bathurst, who recently decommitted and turned to Oklahoma shortly after. Obinna Umeh is the only other edge rusher in the class. With Duke losing Vincent Anthony Jr. this offseason, it's likely Umeh steps in as a backup next season with a chance to play later in the season.

Duke added a trio of safeties in the 2026 class, with Lyrik Pettis headlining the group as a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. Duke will be replacing some starters in the secondary with expiring eligibility, but its tough to see any of the three getting on the field early without an outstanding fall camp.

In the front seven, Duke brought in two interior defensive linemen and one linebacker. Chadwicke Cannon, a three-star defensive tackle for Port Orange, Florida, has already locked down his recruitment and is very strong at 275 pounds with experience as a weight lifter. Aydin Cain, another defensive tackle from Gainesville, Georgia, is a better pass rusher.

Special Teams

With Todd Pelino headed out the door, there is a chance Duke's freshman kicker gets a shot at the starting job out of the gate. Three-star kicker Gavin Strange from Southlake, Texas, is the No. 6 kicker in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Top Commitments in the Class

Sean Stover, OL, Prosper HS (Prosper, TX)

6-foot-2 1/2, 275 pounds

4 ★, 90 player rating, not nationally ranked (247 Sports)

Committed to Duke on May 30, 2025

Received offer and visited Michigan, also holds offers from Kansas, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh

Obinna Umeh, EDGE, St. Thomas HS (Houston, TX)

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

3 ★, 88 rating, not nationally ranked (247 Sports)

Committed to Duke on June 26, 2025

Received offer and visited Stanford, also holds offers from Army, Georgia Tech, Colorado State

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

DeShawn Spencer, WR, Saraland HS (Saraland, AL)

Flipped to Auburn on Dec. 2, 2025

Dane Bathurst, DE, Carmel HS (Carmel, IN)

Decommitted on Nov. 13, 2025 (now committed to Oklahoma)

Jayden Boyd, CB, Westwood HS (Blythewood, SC)

Decommitted on Oct. 12, 2025

Jude Hall, WR, Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, SC)

Decommitted on March 13, 2025

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke has never been a prolific recruiting force, largely because the football program is still rising. The Blue Devils would have a much better class this year if they could have kept a few of their decommitments, but the Blue Devils are more inclined to reload the roster through the transfer portal.

The Blue Devils finished 37th nationally last season, but will take a significant step back this season with a much smaller class coming in for 2026.

All rankings per 247 Sports.