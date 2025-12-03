Duke Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
Follow along as Duke builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Duke is focused on bringing an ACC Championship back to Durham on Saturday, but Manny Diaz is still hoping to secure the 2026 recruiting class this week. The current class ranks 64th in the nation with 15 commits, according to 247 Sports.
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Height
Weight
High School
Hometown
Star Rating (247 Sports)
Early Signee?
Sean Stover
IOL
6-foot-2.5
275 pounds
Prosper HS
Prosper, TX
4 ★
Obinna Umeh
EDGE
6-foot-3
225 pounds
St. Thomas HS
Houston, TX
3 ★
Terry Walker III
QB
6-foot-3.5
193 pounds
Hamilton Southeastern HS
Fishers, IN
3 ★
Lyrik Pettis
S
6-foot-1
175 pounds
Crest HS
Shelby, NC
3 ★
CJ Givers
RB
5-foot-11
195 pounds
Fellowship Christian School
Roswell, GA
3 ★
Kavon Conciauro
WR
6-foot-3
195 pounds
Houston County HS
Warner Robins, GA
3 ★
Colsen Gatten
LB
6-foot-1
215 pounds
Central Catholic HS
Pittsburgh, PA
3 ★
Ayden Cain
DL
6-foot-2
272 pounds
Gainesville HS
Gainesville, GA
3 ★
Tyson Sanford
S
5-foot-11
182 pounds
Peachtree Ridge HS
Suwanee, GA
3 ★
Ben Moseley
TE
6-foot-5
210 pounds
Cherokee County HS
Centre, AL
3 ★
Brody Keefe
WR
6-foot-3
193 pounds
Myers Park HS
Charlotte, NC
3 ★
Jayvian Tanelus
RB
5-foot-9
190 pounds
Community School of Naples
Naples, FL
3 ★
Chadwicke Cannon
DL
6-foot-1
275 pounds
Spruce Creek HS
Port Orange, FL
3 ★
KD Cotton
S
5-foot-9
185 pounds
Weddington HS
Matthews, NC
3 ★
Gavin Strange
K
5-foot-11
170 pounds
Southlake Carroll HS
Southlake, TX
3 ★
Position-by-Position Breakdown
Duke has an even class, with seven players each on offense and defense, and one kicker. The Blue Devils added a significant amount of depth in the skill-position department on offense, adding a pair of running backs and a pair of receivers with a quarterback and a tight end. Duke was aggressive in the transfer portal in the previous cycle, and I would expect that again this season, making much of this class depth for the 2026 season.
Offense
The Blue Devils did add a quarterback in the 2026 class, hopefully to sit behind Darian Mensah next season. Terry Walker III, a three-star quarterback, has already shut down his recruitment and will sign. CJ Givers and Jayvian Tanelus are similar tailbacks in style, and Duke paired them with a trio of huge targets in the passing game. 6-foot-3 receivers Kavon Conciauro and Brody Keefe join the class alongside 6-foot-5 tight end Ben Moseley.
Sean Stover is the only offensive lineman the Blue Devils are bringing in, but he is the highest-rated player in the class. He's athletic as a center, but with Duke center Matt Craycraft returning, he could see some play time at guard, even though both of Duke's starting guards are returning as well. He doesn't have the size to play tackle, but he could be a great sixth lineman for the Blue Devils in year one.
Defense
The Blue Devils lost one of their best defenders in the class in EDGE Dane Bathurst, who recently decommitted and turned to Oklahoma shortly after. Obinna Umeh is the only other edge rusher in the class. With Duke losing Vincent Anthony Jr. this offseason, it's likely Umeh steps in as a backup next season with a chance to play later in the season.
Duke added a trio of safeties in the 2026 class, with Lyrik Pettis headlining the group as a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. Duke will be replacing some starters in the secondary with expiring eligibility, but its tough to see any of the three getting on the field early without an outstanding fall camp.
In the front seven, Duke brought in two interior defensive linemen and one linebacker. Chadwicke Cannon, a three-star defensive tackle for Port Orange, Florida, has already locked down his recruitment and is very strong at 275 pounds with experience as a weight lifter. Aydin Cain, another defensive tackle from Gainesville, Georgia, is a better pass rusher.
Special Teams
With Todd Pelino headed out the door, there is a chance Duke's freshman kicker gets a shot at the starting job out of the gate. Three-star kicker Gavin Strange from Southlake, Texas, is the No. 6 kicker in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Top Commitments in the Class
Sean Stover, OL, Prosper HS (Prosper, TX)
- 6-foot-2 1/2, 275 pounds
- 4 ★, 90 player rating, not nationally ranked (247 Sports)
- Committed to Duke on May 30, 2025
- Received offer and visited Michigan, also holds offers from Kansas, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh
Obinna Umeh, EDGE, St. Thomas HS (Houston, TX)
- 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
- 3 ★, 88 rating, not nationally ranked (247 Sports)
- Committed to Duke on June 26, 2025
- Received offer and visited Stanford, also holds offers from Army, Georgia Tech, Colorado State
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
DeShawn Spencer, WR, Saraland HS (Saraland, AL)
- Flipped to Auburn on Dec. 2, 2025
Dane Bathurst, DE, Carmel HS (Carmel, IN)
- Decommitted on Nov. 13, 2025 (now committed to Oklahoma)
Jayden Boyd, CB, Westwood HS (Blythewood, SC)
- Decommitted on Oct. 12, 2025
Jude Hall, WR, Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, SC)
- Decommitted on March 13, 2025
Historical Context & Class Ranking
Duke has never been a prolific recruiting force, largely because the football program is still rising. The Blue Devils would have a much better class this year if they could have kept a few of their decommitments, but the Blue Devils are more inclined to reload the roster through the transfer portal.
The Blue Devils finished 37th nationally last season, but will take a significant step back this season with a much smaller class coming in for 2026.
All rankings per 247 Sports.
Year
National Ranking
Conference Ranking
Avg. Player Rating
2026
62nd
16th
87.31
2025
37th
5th
86.92
2024
59th
14th
86.65
2023
68th
10th
85.64
2022
61st
8th
86.07
2021
59th
12th
85.63
2020
55th
13th
85.41
