Defense Must Be at the Forefront for Duke Today

The Duke Blue Devils will look to remain perfect this season. It will be another tall task for this Blue Devils team that is coming off a decent win earlier this week, but they will have to play way better than they did in that one if they want to stay unbeaten.

The Blue Devils will be playing a surging Texas Tech team, which could give them problems on both sides of the ball. One area Duke is going to have to play better is on defense. That was a problem in the first half of their last game.

This is going to be a game that is up and down, and Duke would like to control the ball and have some good possession. But they cannot do that if they do not play the way they know they can on the defensive side. They know that creating turnovers creates great offense and easy baskets. That sets them up well. Texas Tech comes in with an 8-3 record and is looking to get its best win of the season against this Duke team.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Defense Needs to Step Up

"Through 11 games, the Red Raiders have been an offense-first group. They are scoring 83.6 points per game on 46.2 percent shooting overall and 37.6 percent from three, with 11.0 made threes per game. They have also paired that scoring with ball security, averaging 9.9 turnovers and 16.2 assists per game," said John Watson of 247Sports.

At the top end of that production sits All-American standout JT Toppin , who is averaging 21.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game. Christian Anderson has been the constant at point guard, averaging 19.3 points and 7.5 assists while playing 38.0 minutes per game, and he has shot 42.2 percent from three. (14.0 points per game) and (11.3 points per game, 42.2 percent from three at Tech) have provided additional scoring and spacing.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans react after a three point shot by Isaiah Evans (foregrount) during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Toppin's resume and production explains why he is the focal point for any opponent's scouting report. The returning Big 12 Player of the Year is listed at 6-9 and 230 pounds and he's been scoring efficiently at the rim and off the glass, with 95 made field goals in 10 games, but his free throw rate is a notable line item for any late game context, as he is 25-for-55 (45.5 percent) at the line.

It will be all about defense for both these teams today. Whoever plays it better will come out with the victory.

