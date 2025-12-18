Duke Made Proper Adjustments After Bad First Half

It was likely a rough film study session for the Duke Blue Devils, are they won 97-73 over the Lipscomb Bisons. If you did not watch this game or tuned in after the first half, you might have questions on why it was a tough film study day for the Blue Devils.

It is because of what happened in the first game. It was not a good showing for Duke. It looked like a team that was not ready to play and one that was rusty from all the time off they had for their finals week.

That is not surprising for a team that has a lot of momentum and suddenly stops playing for a week, only to have to turn it up again. But Duke will not use that as an excuse for coming out flat in the first half and not having their best basketball.

If they want to be the best, they must be ready from the start in every game, because good teams will take full advantage of this, and Duke will struggle to get back into the game.

Duke Had a Rough Film Study

"Duke’s weeknight test against Lipscomb was, simply put, a tale of two halves," said Ben Curtis of The Chronicle. "The first was sloppy for the Blue Devils, defined by uncharacteristic turnovers and idle defending. The second offered a better glimpse into the true potential of this team, thanks to some expertly-executed coaching adjustments."

“I thought that was a great experience for us,” head coach Jon Scheyer said. “I’m just proud of the guys, proud of the response.”

The Blue Devils played with immense speed out of the gate against the Bisons. Initially, it paid off, as Scheyer saw his side soar to a 10-0 lead just minutes into the first half. Passes were flying, shots were falling and the defense was imposing its will. Basketball, however, does not always go according to plan.

Moments after Duke made it 10-0, Lipscomb struck back. With 10:40 remaining in the first period, Bisons guard Mateo Esmeraldo kissed a layup in off the glass to go up 26-16. In a flurry of 10 turnovers, sloppy fouls and some incredible Lipscomb efficiency, the Blue Devils fou

“I think I set our guys up in some respects,” Scheyer said of the pace of play. “We were trying to manufacture and get easier baskets, but I think we went nuts a little bit.”

“Today I was scoring, but when I’m not, I still want to make a big impact out there,” Harris said. “I just try to keep that same mentality every game.”

“I thought the wake up and the response was great,” Scheyer said.

