Duke Basketball Staff Set to Visit Premier Forward Christian Collins
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has extended a handful of offers on the 2026 trail, primarily targeting top-shelf five-star prospects, as is typically the case in Durham. Perhaps the next Blue Devil offer recipient in the cycle will be St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star forward Christian Collins, teammate to one of Scheyer's first 2026 targets in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.
On Sunday night, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported that Duke is on tap to meet with the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Collins at his school on Monday.
"The junior who has ascended most in recent months is actually McCoy's teammate at St. John Bosco, Christian Collins," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in January, leaving no wonder how he earned Duke basketball interest.
"A long and wiry forward who is on the way to becoming a jumbo wing, Collins' court coverage, quick twitch and ability to bend and contort his frame are all very rare for a player his size...It's possible that he could compete for the top spot before it's all said and done."
For the time being, Collins checks in at No. 5 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 3 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's already racked up over a dozen offers, including blueblood Kansas plus several other notable suitors in Alabama, Arizona, Southern Cal, Georgia Tech, Cal, and Louisville.
