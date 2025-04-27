Early Duke Football Offer Holder Exhibits Obvious Basketball Prowess
While it's probably way too early to expect any 2028 recruits to report an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, Duke football recruiting efforts are well underway. And the offer recipients include a surging dual-sport standout in Grayson High School (Ga.) rising sophomore Elijah Tillman.
As an edge rusher doubling as a tight end on the football field, Tillman has already racked up over a dozen offers. Along with Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his cohorts, who became one of the first to enter his recruitment before hosting him in October, the beyond-his-years athlete's suitors include the likes of Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Miami, and the Blue Devils' archrival, UNC.
Now, given his basketball performances of late as a power forward, highlighted by his effectiveness as an absolute rebounding machine, one must wonder if some schools will begin viewing him as a potential two-sport collegian.
At the On The Radar Hoops Summer Jam in Atlanta last weekend, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins named Tillman among the showcase event's top standouts, providing the following summary of the 6-foot-7 bruiser's physical dominance and competitive flair on the hardwood:
"A high-major recruit on the gridiron, Elijah Tillman was the hardest-playing prospect in the gym...Tillman rebounded, blocked, dunked everything possible. He has big hands and plays with a lot of physical force on both ends of the floor."
