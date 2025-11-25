Blue Devil Country

Duke Sophomore Enjoying Breakout Season in Frontcourt

Patrick Ngongba II has taken a step forward offensively this season, which has Duke dominating in the paint.

Logan Brown

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots a free throw during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Blue Devils are off to a perfect 7-0 start this season, which includes a win over then-No. 24 Kansas. Duke hasn't seen some of the top-tier competition it could face in the tournament or down the stretch in the ACC.

That will change this week as Duke takes on No. 22 Arkansas on Thanksgiving, and will follow with matchups against No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Michigan State.

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke just wrapped up the Brotherhood event with resounding victories over Niagara and Howard, winning by a combined 95 points between the two games.

Jon Scheyer has watched his team struggle at times, but has still seen the core of veterans and freshmen stars like Cameron Boozer shine in the second half with some adjustments. While Duke may not be winning in complete-game fashion so far, the Blue Devils certainly have the tools to do so. Fans may just have to be patient.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

However, the strong start to the season in Durham, highlighted by Boozer, has left one returning big man flying under the radar, even while he soars toward the rim.

Patrick Ngongba II

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights forward Tate Laczkowski (32) battles with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II has grown into a monster on the offensive end. While he was more known for his defense off the bench last season, Ngongba has developed into a true threat scoring around the rim.

Ngongba scored 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win over Howard. The 6-foot-11 big man has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) slaps hand with head coach Jon Scheyer after fouling out of the game during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Center was a huge question coming into the season for Scheyer. Ngongba played off the bench last season, but his offensive shortcomings raised concerns about his ability to hold up as a starter for the Blue Devils. Instead, he's shone this season, averaging 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

The depth behind him isn't great and it doesn't see the floor much in big games. However, Ngongba is playing 22 minutes per game and holding up fine. He's 15-of-16 from the floor through his past three games and 15-of-19 from the charity stripe as well.

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

A big point of emphasis for Ngongba was taking a step back from the bucket and being able to consistently find his touch from mid-range. Against Niagara, the sophomore went one step further, draining his first 3-pointer of his career after missing his first eight attempts as a Blue Devil.

Sometimes when a player grows so much in one area, another aspect of their game can reel. Not Ngongba, however, as he has continued to clash the glass and protect the rim with thunderous blocks. He swatted four shots against Indiana State, setting a new high. He has struggled with foul trouble, however, earning four or more fouls in three separate games.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots over Howard Bison guard Ed Holland III (23) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Part of our strength is our length," Scheyer said. "So we want to try to make people score over us. And if they hit some shots, that's going to be a lower percentage shot than it is fouling them and putting them at the free-throw line."

