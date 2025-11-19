Several Duke Stars Land in Latest NBA Mock Draft
Duke has made a big impression in a short amount of time this season. Off to a perfect 5-0 start this season, the Blue Devils have made some waves as one of the top teams in the country.
Jon Scheyer has once again flipped a roster from last season that saw several departures to the next level and brought in the nation's best recruiting class, which has played a sizable role in the Blue Devils' early success.
The crown jewel of the recruiting class, Cameron Boozer, has been the star many expected him to be, if not better. Boozer has put up three double-doubles and scored a career-high 35 points against Indiana State.
Many of Duke's recruits from this cycle will play a key role in the rotation as the season progresses toward an eventual NCAA Tournament run. Scheyer has not missed out on the big dance yet as coach of the Blue Devils, and barring a disaster, his team will be among the contenders to win it all again this season.
The freshmen have been great, but a core group of returners has been vital as well. Isaiah Evans hasn't found his elite shooting stroke yet, but he can be one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the country when he is right. Patrick Ngongba II has also rounded into a more efficient offensive big, pairing well with his usual glass-cleaning and rim-protecting traits.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo recently put together his first mock draft of the season for this summer's NBA Draft. In it, multiple Duke players are chosen, including three first-year players.
Cameron Boozer
Duke's top freshman went third overall in the mock draft to the Utah Jazz.
Boozer has been the shining piece of the class this season. He headlines the nominations to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watchlist after an excellent start to the season. He played his first ranked foe this season against Kansas and scored 18 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists.
The Blue Devils have leaned on Boozer as their primary offensive option, but his defensive capabilities have established him as one of the nation's best. With at least eight rebounds in his first four games, Boozer is tracking to be one of the best rebounders in the country this season.
While he may not have the greatest athletic boost in the world, Boozer makes up for it with his 6-foot-9, 250-pound frame, which he can use to be very physical and power through defenders.
"While a quiet debut against Texas underscored some of scouts' concerns around Boozer's athleticism, he'll have a huge platform Tuesday against Kansas, with a majority of the NBA's decision-makers expected to attend. He's a polished all-around player who contributes to winning beyond purely scoring, which should help mitigate the fact that he's not as vertically explosive. His outstanding track record will earn him some benefit of the doubt as he settles in to college, and his prolific production will keep him in the conversation with Peterson and Dybantsa atop the draft."
Dame Sarr
Duke's second freshman off the board is the Italy product who continues to grow in the early part of the season. Sarr was selected tenth overall in the mock draft, going to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sarr has started every game for the Blue Devils so far, posting nine points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. His defensive mastery and 6-foot-8 build have NBA teams excited, believing his length could play at the next level.
He has also begun to find his shooting stroke. Sarr knocked down three triples in Duke's visit to Army, leading the team with 19 points in the win. He isn't a top option offensively, but that's largely because of the supporting cast around him.
"Scouts regard Sarr as Duke's second-best prospect, with his 6-8 frame, defensive upside and developing offensive game as a perimeter connector giving him a path to becoming a valuable NBA player. He's also starting to answer questions about his shooting, having made 7 of 14 from 3 to begin the season and looking comfortable catching and shooting. While he's not heavily featured as a scorer, much of his value will come from filling in the gaps."
Isaiah Evans
The sharpshooting sophomore on the wing comes off the board 23rd overall to the Detroit Pistons.
Evans has had a slow start to the season, shooting 38.5% from the field through four games. He led the way in the opener against Texas, scoring 23 points and nailing four 3-pointers, but hasn't consistently put that type of game together yet.
He bounced back against Kansas, scoring 16 points and hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the win.
Duke should have no worries with him. Evans shot 41.6% from long range last season, so his shot should round into form with more reps. Many shooters are streaky like Evans, but the upside is unbelievable from range.
Defensively, he lacks some of the strength that will be needed in the NBA, but if a team is taking him, it's because they are taking a chance on a prolific scorer translating his shot against better competition.
"Evans has been streaky to start the season, but he looks the part as a high-level perimeter shooter who should be poised for a sophomore leap. Duke will need him to score a lot, and his ability to knock down shots off movement and space the floor makes him a strong fit with Cameron Boozer, in theory. NBA teams still have questions about his defensive impact, shot selection and ability to get downhill, but there's a realistic chance Evans' shooting helps him carve out a role."
Patrick Ngongba II
Ngongba comes off the board as the first Blue Devil in the second round, going 32nd overall to the New York Knicks.
The sophomore has shown huge strides in his first games starting for the Blue Devils. Ngongba has scored in double figures three times this season, boosting him from 3.9 points per game a year ago to 11.6 points per game this season.
Scheyer still needs Ngongba's defensive presence, and that has not evaporated with more offensive production. The 6-foot-11 big man has averaged seven boards per game and swatted four blocks against Indiana State.
Nikolas Khamenia
The final freshman for Duke comes off the board just one pick later, going 33rd overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Khamenia has come off the bench this season after Sarr claimed the starting role over him. Still, he has been a key part of the rotation so far, averaging more than 20 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-8 freshman can drive inside and get buckets down the lane, but he hasn't forced the action much this season. He did score nine points, pull in six rebounds and dish out five assists against Indiana State, in what was probably his best outing yet.
The question with him is his defensive upside. Despite having the length to be a great defender, Khamenia lacks lateral quickness to stay in front of a drive inside. Still, his playmaking and shooting make him an intriguing prospect, which will hopefully come to light more often as the season continues.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.