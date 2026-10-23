Elite Duke Basketball Target Reportedly Leaning Toward Reclass

Star-studded Duke basketball freshman center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who didn't turn 17 until May, arrived in Durham this past summer so early that he plans to spend two years in college before becoming old enough to be eligible for the NBA Draft. And as Jon Scheyer made clear to Duke Blue Devils On SI at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte earlier this month, his expectation is that Boumtje Boumtje won't be the last highly advanced talent to choose such a two-year path in the coming years.

One prime Blue Devil target who has reportedly long been considering that route is Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) junior small forward Colton Hiller, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star currently stacking up at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite. And judging by a chat this week between national recruiting insiders Adam Finkelstein and Eric Bossi on the CBS Sports College Basketball show, it now appears more likely than not that Hiller will make the move to 2027.

"Now, it seems like he's going to follow the Boumtje Boumtje plan...and is leaning toward reclassification, even though he would have to spend two years in college basketball," Finkelstein said about Hiller, who turned 16 in June. "That is not yet finalized."

His college of choice is also not finalized, although all indications are the Colton Hiller sweepstakes is pretty much down to a two-school race.

"Duke and Florida," Bossi confirmed to Finkelstein about Hiller's top suitors. "With Florida, they've got a commitment from his brother, Max Hiller, who is the No. 2 football prospect in the class of 2027. So, how about that, having two No. 2 players in the country having breakfast every morning together in your house? So, he's been to Florida for an official [visit]. Obviously, there's a lot of familiarity with them. And it would be pretty nice if you're a family to have both your sons at the same school.

"Duke, he just took an official visit there [on Oct. 5], may have long been considered a team that is sort of kind of a 'dream school' type scenario. And certainly, when Duke locks in on wings — or really any position — they tend to get what they want...We could see something from [Hiller] in the next month or so."

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot is seen during a timeout against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Remains Crystal Ball Frontrunner for Colton Hiller

As things stand, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Hiller contains two predictions. Both point to Scheyer and the Blue Devils as the favorite over Florida.

Likewise, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Duke the edge.

"Hiller is a big-bodied perimeter scorer who combines size, strength, skill, and an understanding of how to dictate his own pace and still get to all his spots without getting sped up," Finkelstein noted back in July after Hiller shined once again in top-tier grassroots action. "He plays with real confidence and swag, can get his own shot at virtually any level, and possesses an extremely advanced offensive repertoire for his age."

Duke basketball already boasts two pledges in the 2027 recruiting cycle: heralded Australian point guard Luke Paul and Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel. On the 2028 trail, the Blue Devils have offers out to Colton Hiller, St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, and as of this week, two more five-star juniors in Faith Family Academy (Texas) point guard Josiah Rose and The Tatnall School (Del.) five-star small forward Mason Collins.