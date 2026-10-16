Asa Montgomery and Colton Hiller: Where Duke Basketball Stands

The Duke basketball program has already sealed two big-time commitments in the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have landed pledges from 5-star 2027 forward Kager Knueppel , the younger brother of former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, and Australian point guard Luke Paul, who will spend 2026-27 with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program before suiting up for the Blue Devils in 2027-28.

However, Scheyer and Co. may not be done. The Blue Devils recently hosted 5-star 2027 forward Asa Montgomery and 5-star 2028 forward Colton Hiller on official visits, and Duke is now trending as the potential leader in the recruitment of both high-level prospects.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Duke Stands in Asa Montgomery's Recruitment

Montgomery recently made his official visit to Duke and attended Countdown to Craziness. Shortly after his visit, the 6'7" forward picked up a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils. Montgomery is currently rated as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

After his visit to Durham, Duke seems to be jumping ahead to land his services. Before visiting Duke, Montgomery took official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, UConn, and North Carolina. Following his Duke visit, the Hillgrove High School (GA) product was slated to visit Arizona and Louisville. However, it has now been reported that Montgomery has canceled both visits, potentially pushing Duke further in the lead.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-star forward has been a big riser in the 2027 recruiting class over the past few months, and as a lengthy, versatile, two-way wing, he impacts winning in a bunch of ways. Montgomery competed at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Team USA, averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game in 17.0 minutes per game.

Montgomery is *currently* the only 2027 prospect who Duke has had on an official visit, but that could change.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke in Contention for Potential Reclass Candidate Colton Hiller

5-star forward Colton Hiller, the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite, took his official visit to Duke on Oct. 5. Hiller has officially visited Duke and Florida, and it seems those two programs are racing to land him.

Hiller's older brother, Maxwell, is a 5-star IOL prospect in the 2027 recruiting class and is currently committed to Florida. However, Colton also received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils after his official visit.

Duke has picked up a crystal ball prediction to land 2028 No. 2 overall prospect Colton Hiller.



Hiller took an official visit to Duke this week. pic.twitter.com/Pv79Ak1aQA — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 11, 2026

Additionally, the 6'6" forward is a potential reclass candidate into 2027. However, Hiller would have to spend two years in college basketball if he made that move. At ACC Tipoff, Scheyer told Matt Giles of Duke Blue Devils On SI that he expects more recruits to take a similar path to Boumtje Boumtje in the future, meaning getting to college a year earlier and spending multiple years there.

"You're going to see this more," Scheyer said. "You're going to see this more. It's just the way college has changed, the fact that you get a guy like [Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje] for two years to grow with him, to have the continuity. I promise you that's the first of many guys to do it in years to come."

"I promise you that's the first of many guys to do it in years to come."



I asked Jon Scheyer about Duke basketball being a trend-setter with its recruitment of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Scheyer also joked about Cooper Flagg's birth certificate in his response to me here. Have a… pic.twitter.com/XVI89Pw51d — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) October 7, 2026

Scheyer and Co. have received two 2027 commitments so far and could be on the way to earning a third from Montgomery. Hiller could also be on deck if he does ultimately reclass into 2027.